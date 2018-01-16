Lionel Lee: The Person That Just Would Not Give Up

Lionel Lee is the cofounder of www.wanderhow.com, a startup that believes that the best way to travel anywhere is with local insights. He had tried to start many businesses in the past but all failed in vain but this time he decided he is going all-in. He believes that winning this all-in investment is his point of no return and he can only succeed.

Despite his multiple past failures, Lionel did not give up on his dream of being an entrepreneur. He took the leap of faith in 2017, left his job in August and just started right away.

Lionel started working on an automated trading robot in August and launched live in September. After 3 months of live trading, the robot ended 2017 with a paper gain of 11.6%. In 2018, Lionel planned to launch a similar robot with lower risk appetite. His plans for the automated robot is to achieve a consistent trading record and proceed to social trading in June 2018. He believes that his automated trading robot can be an alternative to gain wealth quickly from a small upfront investment as low as $500.

Lionel is confident that his startup, Wanderhow, can serve 1,000,000 travellers in 10 years and improve their travelling experience by orders of magnitude. He believed that when he achieve his dream of helping 1,000,000 travellers, he would also achieve his personal goal of building an Unicorn from scratch.

Currently, Lionel plans to understand the market to the best of his abilities by speaking to travellers daily. The insights that he gathered from travellers had shaped the directions of the startup as he wants to build a product: “For Travellers, By Travellers”. On his way to acquire his 100th user, Lionel believes that when more people know of Wanderhow, he would gain the momentum he needs to scale it faster. In 2018, Lionel plans to scale his service by 1000x to having 100,000 views on his website and 1000 users.