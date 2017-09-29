It looks like the “American Idol” reboot has finally filled out its judges’ table.

Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan have signed on for ABC’s revival of the singing competition show, according to TMZ.

Bryan took to Instagram to share the news, saying, “Can’t wait to be a part of the show.”

It's official. Ready for @americanidol.

Richie also shared the news on Instagram.

HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel with @KatyPerry & @LukeBryan as well as host @RyanSeacrest for the first season on @ABCNetwork!

News of Bryan’s casting surfaced earlier this week, while rumors about whether or not Richie would join the show began swirling this summer.

The two singers will join Katy Perry, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host.

According to sources, Perry will reportedly earn $25 million for her role, as Seacrest will reportedly take home between $10 and $15 million. Bryan’s contract could be somewhere around the $13 million range, while Richie’s is said to be around $10 million, according to TMZ.

Despite that information, Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia, the production company behind the “Idol” reboot, told The Hollywood Reporter last month, “The show is not more expensive than its competitors in the genre.”

News of the Richie’s and Bryan’s casting comes after TMZ reported ABC was having trouble finding a third judge. The outlet said that people at FremantleMedia were eyeing Charlie Puth for the spot, but ABC was intent on having racial diversity on the panel.

The “Idol” reboot has seemingly been rife with issues since it was first announced back in May. For starters, the show reportedly asked its first winner Kelly Clarkson to sign on as a judge, but instead, she’ll be heading to “The Voice” (following in the footsteps of fellow “Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson).

Simon Cowell, one of the original judges, was also asked to join the reboot, but he said he had “no interest.”