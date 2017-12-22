Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Detection

Detecting cancer in its early stages can help give doctors and patients options for treatments plans. Tissue biopsies involve physically extracting and analyzing parts of suspicious lumps or tissues to determine if they are cancerous. Since this technique involves tools like large needles, endoscopes, and/or open surgery, if patients are unable to undergo these invasive measures, determining a prognosis can be challenging. Researchers have been investigating a new form of biopsy that can detect cancerous cells and molecules through bodily fluids.

CTC, ctDNA, and Liquid Biopsy

In 1898, an Australian physician by the name of Thomas Ashwood discovered circulating tumor cells (CTC) in one of his patient’s blood. He postulated that this might be an explanation for why multiple tumors appeared in different parts of cancer patients’ bodies.

Since Ashwood’s discovery, scientists, clinicians, researchers, and engineers have been trying to find a way to detect tumors through bodily fluids. There are a variety of tests of liquid biopsies that can identify various forms of cancerous materials including DNA, RNA, proteins, exosomes , and whole cells. These tests use various bodily fluids including blood, urine, saliva, cerebrospinal fluid.

One of the most exciting areas of liquid biopsy research is in the biomarker field for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Instead of just using traditional cancer screening methods like tissue biopsies, researchers are looking into using ctDNA to help create a more holistic picture of a patient's diagnostic and prognostic results before, during, and after treatment.

Scientists are using ctDNA biomarker screening tools like BioChain's cfPure™ Cell Free DNA Extraction Kit for fast and easy sample preparation and analysis. This kit isolates cell free DNA with BioChain’s original silica-coated magnetic bead technology. Since this test takes only an hour, this means that more samples can be collected, giving researchers more data points and information to help diagnose their patients.

Although liquid biopsies could replace or supplement traditional screening methods in the future, there are still some questions that researchers and clinicians need answer before it becomes a widely standardized tool.

Liquid Biopsy’s Current Limitations

The success of a clinical method resides in its ability to be reproduced by anyone that can follow the procedures. Since there is a huge variation in the mutations and other indicators of not only various cancers, but variations in the development of a type of cancer, creating a cohesive catalogue of biomarkers to use for liquid biopsy is the challenge researcher face today. Even when researchers unlock the clinical key to biomarkers, liquid biopsy might detect tumors too early.

One of medicine’s highest tenets is to make sure everything that is done benefits the patient. Sometimes aggressive cancer treatments can do more harm to the body than another course of action. Since liquid biopsies detect tumors early on, there is a fear that it will detect slow growing or early stage tumors that might not continue to grow. Treating these two kinds of tumors might be deleterious to the patient’s health.

In order for liquid biopsies to enter the wide use clinical stage, scientists will need to standardize four things: detecting cancer at an early stage with reliable biomarkers, distinguishing between benign and cancerous tumors, and determining if the tumor is fast pace vs slow growing.

The Future of Liquid Biopsy