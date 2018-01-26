ENTERTAINMENT
Like All Of Us, Lisa Kudrow Is Baffled By That Fake ‘Friends’ Reunion Movie Trailer

"Something should be done."

By Lee Moran

Lisa Kudrow isn’t on board for a “Friends” reunion movie or reboot. 

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Conan,” the actress discussed the fake trailer that went viral earlier this month.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Kudrow said of the spoof montage, which uses clips from the six leading actors’ subsequent projects to imagine what the gang is up to now. “It’s just sort of like these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with ‘Friends.’” 

When O’Brien suggested that people always get excited about these kinds of parodies, Kudrow agreed that “something should be done.” She just doesn’t know what.

Check out the clip above, and the fake trailer below:

