Lisa Kudrow Is Giving Us Major Phoebe Vibes In 'Grace And Frankie' Season 4 Trailer

The “Grace and Frankie” family is getting bigger.

Lisa Kudrow made her first appearance as Grace’s friend and manicurist Phoebe Sheree in the Netlix series’ season four trailer, which was released Wednesday.

Kudrow’s new character has a bubbly and bright personality ― which doesn’t seem to rub Frankie the right way ― and is reminiscent of the actress’ portrayal of free-spirited Phoebe Buffay on “Friends.”

Netflix first announced Kudrow would join the cast in April, though it’s currently unclear how big the star’s recurring role will be in the series. Creator and showrunner Marta Kauffman (who also co-created “Friends”) said the characters will be dealing with aging in the new season.

“[Season four will] really be about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?” Kauffman said during an ATX Television Festival panel in June, according to Deadline.

The new trailer shows Grace and Frankie continue to work on their vibrator business as they deal with love, a new grandchild, water damage in their home and knee pain. The fourth season of the series is set to premiere on Jan. 19.