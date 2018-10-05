Lisa Murkowski Declares Brett Kavanaugh 'Not The Right Man' For Supreme Court

“I believe Brett Kavanaugh is a good man,” Murkowski told reporters on Friday after voting against bringing his nomination to a final vote. “In my view, he’s not the right man for the court at this time.”

Murkowski, a key GOP moderate, said she did not come to a decision until walking onto the Senate floor on Friday. The long-awaited announcement comes as a relief to Democrats and women’s groups who view the appellate court judge as a serious threat to the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights, which Murkowski supports. Her decision probably also had something to do with loud opposition to Kavanaugh from Alaska Natives, who were crucial to Murkowski’s re-election in 2010.

Murkowski was also under pressure to reject Kavanaugh’s nomination based on the allegations of sexual assault that were leveled against him late in the confirmation process. Last month, the Alaska centrist called for a pause in the process to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her in high school when they were both teens, as well as an investigation of the charges. The FBI conducted a limited probe of the allegations but the report proved inconclusive.

It’s unclear, however, whether Murkowski’s opposition to Kavanaugh will be enough to stop him from being confirmed. The Senate is expected to hold its final vote on the nomination on Saturday when several other moderate senators could help get him a seat on the Supreme Court.