List of Disabled Veteran Retreats

This list of retreats for disabled veterans and resources are courtesy of Operation We Are Here. There are many more retreats out there and using a google search will help you find many, but these are some of the most known about. This is not a comprehensive list and one should view Operation We Are Here’s comprehensive list.

Active Heroes Military Family Retreat Center (Shepherdsville, KY)

The Active Heroes Retreat Center is the first retreat in America designed by military families to help military families heal! The retreat center is located in Shepherdsville, KY and open to military families free of charge. Visitors can schedule a day to visit the grounds during hours of staffing, schedule a cabin vacation or sign up for selected camping dates with cookou

Project Liberty Call distributes tickets and other special event opportunities that are provided by the community throughout the year to all active duty and military families as available. Ticket distributions are announced on the Armed Services YMCA Facebook.

Armed Services YMCA - Operation Outdoors

The Armed Services YMCA offers junior enlisted families the chance to participate in family, youth, and teen camps year-round at our 34 branches and affiliate locations through our Operation Outdoors program. Operation Outdoors encourages healthy living as part of our core mission of making military life easier. In partnership with sponsors like Newman’s Own Foundation, ASYMCA camps and retreats provide much needed recreational and bonding opportunities for military children and families who have experienced multiple deployments.

The goal of Operation Outdoors is to provide a fun, educational and safe outdoor experience for military children and families to bond, make new friends and build their support networks by connecting with others who have similar backgrounds and experiences as members of the military community.

Band of Runners Trail Camp - November 10-12, 2017 (Fincastle, VA)

Elite & long-time trail runners, coaches & race directors from across the US mentor participants. Band of Runners designed and directed Team RWB’s highly respected National Trail Running Camp. There are sponsored spots for veterans & Gold Star spouses.

Multiple trail runs in the Blue Ridge Mountains with instruction from elite trail runners covering training, technical trail running, hill running, running form, strength training, nutrition, 1st aid, blister care, and night running. Nutritious meals, campfires, storytelling, & fellowship included.

Our goal is to facilitate access to the camaraderie and mentorship that can be found in the trail running community to people who would really benefit from that. We also hope to communicate the restorative experience of time spent running on trails in nature.

A host of world-class athletes and coaches will mentor participants in the technical aspects of trail running, as well as, running form, racing nutrition, training plans, blister care and prevention, stretching and strengthening, and Leave No Trace ethics. There is no fitness requirement.

Base Camp 40, Warrior's in the Wild (Colorado)

Base Camp 40, Warrioor's in the Wild is a Colorado private land cow elk hunt for our nations veteran's who have sacrificed so much for this great country. Originated in 2011 and operated under the 501 (c) (3) Whistler Entertainment Inc, BC40 hosts our nations hero's on several beautiful ranches here in western Colorado for a 5 day trip of a lifetime. Located in Colorado GMU40, this hunt takes place in the middle of some of the greatest elk habitat in the country, thus setting the scene for an up close and personal experience with these magnificent creatures. In 2014, BC40 is also expanding into other parts of the country, offering hunts in Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, several other ranches in Colorado, and an incredible fishing expedition with Charlotte Queen Adventures in British Columbia.

Bay Area Association of Disabled Sailors

The Veterans Sunday Sailing Program with the Bay Area Association of Disabled Sailors (BAADS) provides veterans the opportunity to sail in Access 303 and Access Liberty boats with other veterans every Sunday.

BAADS is offering this program to ALL veterans, not just disabled. This is intended as a thank you for service. Feel free to come this week and each week following with no obligations besides RSVP'ing to keep accurate count of our resources.

Birdies for the Brave (PGA Tour & Champions Tour events)

Birdies for the Brave offers complimentary admission for active, retired, and reserve military along with their dependents at select PGA TOUR and Champions Tour events. Many tournaments also offer discounted admission for veterans.

Black Dagger Military Hunt Club (Florida) http://www.blackdaggermhc.org/ Black Dagger Military Hunt Club Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides shooting, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor opportunities for veterans and active duty military (wounded and well). We are located in the greater Tampa Bay, Florida area but operate around the state. Many of our volunteers are retired or active duty military with a great deal of tactical and hunting experience. We co-labor with other veteran groups and nonprofits to support those who give their all for our nation! We serve veterans from all eras without limitation to when or where they served. We work with the James A. Haley VA Hospital’s Adaptive Sports Program in Tampa, Florida, the USSOCOM Care Coalition, and active duty military members on MacDill AFB. In addition, on a case-by-case basis, we will work with veterans supported by other agencies to meet a specific need that our team can satisfy. We serve veterans recovering from and learning to adjust to life with spinal cord injuries (SCI), traumatic brain injuries (TBI), loss of sight, and post-traumatic stress (PTS). We have specialized equipment to accommodate some of the most injured military heroes thus helping our honored veterans find their “new normal”.

Blue Star Museums https://www.bluestarfam.org/support/blue-star-arts/blue-star-museums Blue Star Museums is a program that offers free admission to museums for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Blue Star Theatres https://www.bluestarfam.org/support/blue-star-arts/blue-star-theatres Nearly two dozen theaters around the country are offering free and discounted tickets for plays, classes and other services to veterans and military families. This new program will also offer workshops and playwriting classes to veterans, job postings and casting notices on military bases.

Blum's Landing (Millersburg, MI) www.blumslanding.org Blum's Landing is a place for military personnel who have endured physical and/or mental wounds from serving the country. We are a non-profit bed and breakfast for military personnel and their families to relax, to recoup, and to re-energize from the stress of their current rehab and duties.

Boulder Crest Retreat (Bluemont, VA) http://www.bouldercrestretreat.org/ We deliver free, short-duration, high-impact combat-related stress recovery retreats for combat veterans (male and female), couples, families, caregivers and Gold Star families, known as PATHH (Progressive and Alternative Training for Healing Heroes).

Camaraderie Foundation (Orlando, FL) http://camaraderiefoundation.org/family-fun-days/ Military families are under significant emotional strain and often don’t have the opportunity to connect with peers. Through community partnerships, Camaraderie Foundation offers family-friendly events that are free of charge to help couples reconnect, let kids be kids and to just have fun.

Camp Gratitude (St. Croix, MN) www.campgratitude.org ​Camp Gratitude was developed by a partnership of veterans and grateful citizens who want to say "Thanks" to military families. Our mission is to help every family that attends Camp Gratitude relax and have fun while building strength, resilience and connection following deployment. The 2017 Camp Gratitude event is already scheduled for June 16th to June 23rd at The Veterans Camp Ground on Big Marine Lake in Marine on St. Croix, MN. Because of the increased popularity of Camp Gratitude and the fantastic Because of the increased popularity afforded by the Vet's Camp, it is recommended applications be submitted early.

Camp Liberty, Inc. (Michigan) http://camp-liberty.org/ Camp Liberty provides inclusive outdoor recreation programs that aid in the reintegration of U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families, with an emphasis on assisting those with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.

Camp Noble Cause (Rockaway, NJ) (awaiting 2017 info) https://scoutingevent.com/?CampNobleCause JUNE 18-19, 2016, Winnebago Scout Reservation For one weekend every year, Camp Winnebago provides an anything-but-usual camping experience. Each year, the Patriots' Path Council of the Boy Scouts of America turn over their camp to members of the military, their spouses and children, and transform Winnebago into Camp Noble Cause - an idyllic haven for active military personnel and their families to create the memories to last a lifetime. Join us for a most rewarding, memorable experience!

Swimming

Boating

Crafts

Field Games

Hiking

Archery

Shooting Sports

Carnival Activities

This is a free weekend and is open to all ACTIVE military personnel, including members of the Reserves and National Guard. This weekend is organized by the Boy Scouts of America. For insurance purposes, one member from each family will be asked to join the Learning for Life program at no cost or obligation.

Coming Home Project Retreats - California http://www.cominghomeproject.net/retreats The Coming Home Project offers free, confidential group support and stress management retreats for OIF and OEF veterans, service members and their families and professional service providers. A multidisciplinary team of veterans, family members, psychotherapists and interfaith leaders, we are devoted to providing innovative, compassionate care to address the mental, emotional, spiritual and relationship problems veterans and service members face.

Compass Retreat Center (Loveland, OH) www.compassretreatcenter.org Our mission is to provide a supportive setting for National Guard Members, Reservists and their families following deployment with emphasis on renewing relationships and strengthening family bonds.

Dark Horse Lodge (Paris, TN) (They are beginning to raise the funds necessary to build this lodge for combat veterans, to visit, at no cost to them.) http://www.darkhorselodge.org/ Darkhorse Lodge will become a place of refuge and retreat for combat veterans. Each room will be named after one of the 25 men lost from the Marine Corps 3/5, Darkhorse unit. We are a non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) recognition. Once our fundraising goal has been met, we will begin building our lodge. This will be a retreat for combat veterans of all branches to come to relax, fish on Kentucky Lake and communicate with others who have walked in their boots. Our mission is to honor our nation's heroes by providing a peaceful atmosphere for combat veterans to enjoy rest, relaxation and recreation.

Walleyes for Warriors (Bay City, MI) - June 17-18, 2017 www.walleyesforwarriors.com Walleyes for ﻿﻿Warriors, located in Bay City, MI, is a free recreational therapy event such as this is a small way for us to not only say "Welcome Home," but also "Thank You" for serving our country.

Warrior Expeditions https://warriorexpeditions.org/ Warrior Expeditions supports combat veterans transitioning from their military service by participating in long distance outdoor expeditions. In 1948, Earl Shaffer told a friend he was going to “walk off the war” to work out the sights, sounds, and losses of World War II. Four months later, Earl Shaffer became the first person to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Following in Earl Shaffer’s footsteps and in recognizing the therapeutic effects of long distance outdoor expeditions, Warrior Expeditions created the Warrior Hike, Warrior Bike, and Warrior Paddle programs which are designed to help combat veterans transition from their military service.

Warrior Plantation https://www.warriorplantation.org/ Throughout the year, Warrior Plantation offers a variety of wellness retreats for veterans.

Warrior Scuba Project http://warriorscubaproject.org/ https://www.facebook.com/WarriorScuba/ Warrior Scuba Project conducts dynamic dive operations in a warrior-driven camaraderie-based environment. We will accomplish this by utilizing the talents of America’s Warfighters, in the Planning, Execution, and Recovery phases of dive operations.

Waves of Honor (SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place, Aquatica, Adventure Island) http://wavesofhonor.com/ Waves of Honor permits any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman to one complimentary admission per year for military personnel and as many as three direct dependents. Military veteran promotions are available at: SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Willisamsburg and Sesame Place Langhorne.