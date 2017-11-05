LISTEN: Electronic/Pop artist Katie MAC's new single 'Nice Guys'

Katie MAC is an American electronic/pop artist and songwriter who released her sparkling debut single, “Nice Guys,” on October 20. Katie's sharp lyricism and strong vocal chops mark her music with dangerous energy as she catches the ears of both local and international listeners. With over 15 thousand streams in the first week of her first release, Katie MAC is claiming her space in the Nashville pop scene and is even rapidly growing an enthusiastic self-titled fanbase, her “little MAC” groupies.

As Katie's influences include Taylor swift and Fleetwood Mac, her single masterfully combines the lyrical depth of those artists with grooves similar to the likes of Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga. And naturally, following suit with her female idols, Katie MAC’s single boldly calls out a message to society. In this case she targets the oxymoron of the phrase “nice guys” (and the irony in the fact that, as stated in the song, those are the guys that usually “turn to players” and ruin young hearts).

LISTEN TO ‘NICE GUYS’ HERE:

The inspiration for this message came specifically from Katie MAC’s experience with her ex-boyfriend, a “nice guy” who lived a secret double life of addiction, infidelity, and unemployment their entire four years together. This experience led to lots of reflection on Katie's part, and as a result, “Nice Guys” was born and shared with the world to the benefit of listeners everywhere.

Head to any major music platform to listen to “Nice Guys” now.