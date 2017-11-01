U.S. NEWS
Gone Fly-Fishin'! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Livingston

The Yellowstone-adjacent city in Montana offers much more than gorgeous mountain views.

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

The sixth week of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip took us to Livingston, Montana.

Just north of Yellowstone National Park, right on the Yellowstone River, you’ll find the cozy city of Livingston. The hometown of actors Peter Fonda and Margot Kidder is also a hot spot for fly fishermen and home of the International Fly Fishing Federation’s museum. 

HuffPost spent some time at Livingston Depot Center, a restored rail station built in 1902, and Elk River Books. We spoke to locals about what life is like in the city and held a panel to discuss why it’s so difficult for people in the rest of the country to really understand the state’s inhabitants. Here’s what our time there looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus in Livingston on Oct. 16. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Pedestrians visit the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A table with postcards sits at the HuffPost video activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Troy Bertelsen and Perry Hofferber chat.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Photographer Allen Russell talks with HuffPost staff before his interview. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost's video activation site was the Livingston Depot Center building.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Melissa Nootz plays a game of cornhole with her daughters Esmé and Iris.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rebecca Halperin enters the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Samantha Tomaszewski works.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Helen Mulroney and Jo Anne Troxel check out a flyer.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hayley Miller tries to recruit people to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Patricia Grabow is interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A view of the Murray Hotel from Livingston Depot Center.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Greg Veis, along with panelists Walter Kirn, Seabring Davis and Jamie Harrison Potenberg, during the "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" event at Elk River Books.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Walter Kirn speaks during the "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A large audience fills the event space in the Elk River Books store to hear the "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jamie Harrison Potenberg speaks during the event. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Ted Madden ask questions of the panelists during the Q&A part of the forum.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Seabring Davis speaks during the "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Greg Veis at the panel. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A mural depicting life in Livingston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus crosses the Yellowstone River.

