Gone Fly-Fishin'! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Livingston

The sixth week of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip took us to Livingston, Montana.
Just north of Yellowstone National Park, right on the Yellowstone River, you’ll find the cozy city of Livingston. The hometown of actors Peter Fonda and Margot Kidder is also a hot spot for fly fishermen and home of the International Fly Fishing Federation’s museum.
HuffPost spent some time at Livingston Depot Center, a restored rail station built in 1902, and Elk River Books. We spoke to locals about what life is like in the city and held a panel to discuss why it’s so difficult for people in the rest of the country to really understand the state’s inhabitants. Here’s what our time there looked like:
