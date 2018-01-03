Listen To Your Gut And Hire The Best

“I would like to think I function as a role model for people by living my life in a way that is consistent with a belief system that sets very high standards. I hold my employees to very high standards as well and, as a result, the companies I’ve led have been extremely successful and changed people’s lives.”

Bob Fabbio, CEO of eRelevance

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bob Fabbio, CEO of eRelevance . Fabbio is a long time entrepreneur who founded software startup Tivoli (later acquired by IBM) and electronic document delivery startup Dazel (bought by Hewlett-Packard Co. in 1999). His latest company is focused on bringing enterprise-level marketing sophistication to small businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was raised by working-class Italian American parents in a small town in upstate New York. My parents, who have been married for 61 years, were both college-educated—rare at that time, especially for people of Italian American descent.

Through their example, I learned important values that have stayed with me: work hard, be honest, do the right thing, always find a way to succeed, and more. As a CEO, these values still guide me, and I try to instill them into the cultures of the companies I lead.

Even as a kid, I was curious and resourceful. I always found a way to get what I wanted. At four years old, I sold used car and truck tires door to door for two cents each. I cut lawns and shoveled driveways at 10 to earn money for hockey skates, and I worked two jobs as a teenager to buy clothes, sports equipment and a car.

My hard-working parents and grandparents were role models, and combined with my natural drive, my childhood prepared and inspired me to become the entrepreneur I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

One interesting story was early on when starting eRelevance—long before chatbots existed. We were exploring providing busy doctors and hospital systems a solution that allowed them to engage their patients outside the point of care while they sat around in their living room. I explained to the founding team that we could not provide a solution that put more work on already-busy doctors. And then it hit me. I said, “What if patients could have highly personalized, bi-directional, real-time interaction with their doctors, but there was no doctor. It was a computer system.” And it was that discussion and that breakout germ of an idea that lead eRelevance to where it is today.

So what does your company do?

eRelevance powers its clients’ growth with a game-changing customer marketing service that increases the lifetime value of their customers. Pioneering the category of customer marketing automation as a service, we provide sophisticated marketing done by marketing experts equipped with advanced, proprietary technology. By simplifying sophisticated marketing and making it available at an affordable price point, eRelevance has earned the trust of over 1,000 small businesses, with a focus on delivering consistent and measurable business impact. No one else is doing what we do. As a result, we’re disrupting a multi-billion-dollar market.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I would like to think I function as a role model for people by living my life in a way that is consistent with a belief system that sets very high standards. I hold my employees to very high standards as well and, as a result, the companies I’ve led have been extremely successful and changed people’s lives. These companies have changed people’s lives in ways they never imagined, including the careers they have, the work they do, the homes they live in, the schools they send their kids to, the weddings their kids have, and the wealth they create.

I’m also a long-time mentor for other entrepreneurs. I invest time and financial resources to help entrepreneurs who, like me, want to change the world through relentless hard work and exciting ideas. I spend time with young entrepreneurs helping connect them with resources and people within my network, and I challenge them to continue to think differently to achieve their dreams.

Lastly, I quietly provide financial support to charities that touch me, many of which focus on helping children.

eRelevance Leadership Team

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why?

Listen to your gut. Learn to trust your gut. If you can’t trust the little boy or girl inside you, you won’t be able to trust anything or anyone else. This applies to the people you team up with, the business partners you engage, the people you hire and the investors you bring on. Be decisive and agile. Be decisive, make decisions. A good bet in startups is that you surround yourself with smart people that 80 percent of the time make the right decisions. And the 20 percent of the time they don’t, it’s not likely going to be so off that it will kill the company, so quickly course-correct. There is nothing worse than not making decisions, except for making them and not acting on them. Always know what business you’re in. Seek “business truth” swiftly and often. Know what business you are in by answering the fundamental questions of business with great clarity. And pay attention to ensuring the answers to the questions have not changed. This is the biggest reason young and established companies fail. Don’t spend energy looking over your shoulder. Play offense. Be mindful of your competition, but do not let it dictate how you run your business. Focus on your business and what you need to do to succeed. Let others worry and react to you. Hire the best. Don’t just hire people you know, but instead hire the absolute best out there. This requires asking the hard behavioral questions during and after the interview. Check references. Make sure they will fit and thrive in your culture.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?