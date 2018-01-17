Listening to NPR

Driving down to the East Bank Club to play tennis on a cold, snowy Martin Luther King’s Day morning I heard a story on NPR about the dramatic drop off in college admissions from foreign students.

It was a classic new age interview: the narrative set before the reporter ever opened his mouth, the ‘expert’ carefully accepted and booked because he would only discuss the subject matter with the preconceptions that someone had decided was the Tao of the story. Both seemed lobotomized and spoke cautiously as they went through the motions typical of the credulous, incurious, American cheese, anti-(at this point what difference does it make) matter, journalists of 2018.

But, and interesting subject, if true. Why are fewer foreign students applying to American universities, even elite universities?

What comes to mind first?

Second?

According to the expert and reporter it’s because Trump and Make America Great Again have made foreigners uncomfortable with American institutions of higher learning. They are afraid to come. The wall to wall media coverage and college administration hysteria about supposed bias incidents on campus scare them. And, the reported reality of American colleges: hate crimes, the risk of sexual assault, white supremacists running wild, etc. are not inviting. And, according to the story, all of this caused, or exacerbated by the new Administration.

But, then again, according to the expert, this decline is years in the making. Hmmm…what?!?! It didn’t start a year ago this Saturday?

The expert told us that the best foreign students are looking to the UK, China, India, and Canada for more welcoming campuses and more valuable degrees.

Really?

The exchange was a classic example of what angers a certain segment in America today. A country increasingly divided not by race, religion, gender, class, income and preference for kale over chocolate.

A country divided between the credulous, and the skeptical.

The credulous exist in a nominal snowflake state, passions damped, anger tamped, the kind who love to whimper about the victims of Islamic terror and are reliable suppliers of teddy bears, candles, and balloons to memorialize where kids were murdered at a rock concert, or walking along a street. Those who virtual-hug or re-tweet politicians who preach acceptance of a new normal of religious terrorism as the price we all have to pay for their cynical political decisions. Those who feel better about themselves when people like John Kerry provide the James Taylor’s of this world crooning ‘You’ve got a friend’ as the defiant American message to the French after an unspeakable nightclub massacre.

And, a different America. The America where Americans’ horror at atrocity is channeled into anger at those who committed the atrocities and want to take action, not just mourn and light candles. Those who love the sound of cruise missiles in the morning because they sound like at least a step toward victory and justice for the victims.

Americans who are pissed off and skeptical at the 24/7 folderol they are offered as news, and the endless variations of bumper laned narratives that are nauseatingly narrated on networks like NPR.

As an aside: has the art of actually listening and then asking questions disappeared from the media? Has the idea that seeking the uncomfortable truth, rather than comfortable lies, lies at the very heart of what a free press is all about, and should motivate reporters?

Just now, writing this, I’m watching the despairing White House press corps rend their garments, tear at their hair, cry out ‘Why Hast Gaia Forsaken Us’, at the news that President Trump is robustly healthy and, at his own request, passed a cognitive metal faculty test as part of his first annual physical…and scored perfect ‘30’ on it. An exam and test conducted by a career Navy Admiral, who did the same for Obama, and has no known bias. Despite his dispassionate report of the examinations findings, the press corps spent an hour screeching questions hoping to find a flaw in his methodology or competence. The only subjects not asked (see above for the lost art of questioning), but should have were: does the President take erectile dysfunction pills, which ones, how often, and has he ever had an erection that lasted more than 72 hours…and if so…did he (or Melania) call the Admiral?

But, I digress.

What about those foreign students who would rather go to college in Beijing rather than Berkeley? Breath the dangerous smog of the Chinese capital rather than the fresh eucalyptus scented air of Northern California?

Trump, of course. MAGA, of course. Even if the decline predated Trump, the decline was anticipatory.

Hmmm…not a single question about the possibility that topflight students, who once dreamed of the educational opportunities that a free society’s universities universally provided, the academic rigor our institutes of higher learning were famous for, the vibrant college life that was part of the student experience (see Animal House), the world class faculties, the academic freedom, the value of a diploma and what it meant worldwide, looked at the reality of campus life, over the last ten years or so, and logically came to the conclusion that all of that was gone with the wind?

That the rot of political correctness, snowflake-ism, safe spaces, denial of free speech and assembly, the student and faculty led violence against dissenting views, the sexual fascism that precludes any normal male/female interaction, the whole rotten edifice so dependent on blind acceptance of the religions of global warming, ‘diversity’, white privilege, sexual identities, rape cultures, with new hysterias springing up full blown like Athena from Zeus’s forehead weekly, was no place for an ambitious student from another country to attend?

Even in America’s historically strongest academic disciplines: engineering, the sciences, law…academic rigor subservient to the high priests and priestesses of enforced conformity of thought.

They are no longer universities but, now, are reeducations centers.

Whether you agree or disagree with the above, it’s hard to believe that it never occurred to the reporter to ask if they could be contributing factors to the problem of declining foreign enrollment. Because, it doesn’t fit the narrative. And, if by asking such questions, doubt arises as to true causes...well, someone might tweet: off with your head! A scary possibility, best avoided: it’s not a great job market for reporters who don’t toe the line.

But, it’s an interesting question to a skeptic/curmudgeon like me: if academic rigor has been replaced with social justice fads, what does it mean, in a much larger sense, to America? Does it explain why bridges collapse regularly now, with estimates of three to five years to rebuild them (it took just 16 months to build the entire Pentagon), a bureaucrat pushes the wrong button and a state is sent into nuclear hysteria (no worries, the worker will be retrained and reassigned), China is a preferred academic destination, we haven’t gone to the Moon in thirty-five years, and our Navy has had more ship collisions in the last two years than it had in the previous forty?

Would you pick an American college in this environment?