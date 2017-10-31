Listening to the Patient Perspective

Tara Shafer, left, shares her stillbirth experience with scientists at the NIH.

As scientists, we gather evidence, test interventions, and analyze results. Even those of us who treat patients apply an empirical approach to our decision-making processes. In contrast, patients speak from their personal experiences, and listening to their stories reminds us why we pursue research for answers.

As director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), I am deeply concerned with how our work affects people. Keeping patient experiences in mind reinforces our commitment to understanding the origins of disease and finding ways that promote health and wellbeing. Unlike other institutes at NIH that focus on specific organs like the heart or kidney, NICHD focuses on health across the lifespan. There is, however, one organ that is central to our mission of healthy women and children -- the placenta. The placenta is immensely important, affecting not just pregnancy, but lifelong health. We all were once connected to this organ, linking mother and fetus. It performs multiple functions, acting as the lungs, kidneys, and liver, discarding waste, regulating fetal temperature, producing hormones, among other crucial pregnancy tasks. Yet it is the least understood, and least studied, of all human organs.

NICHD’s Human Placenta Project (HPP) is an effort designed to find ways of identifying and treating persistent pregnancy complications. Now in its fourth year, the project has awarded more than $50 million in grant funding, and we are beginning to see how this has stimulated development of technologies to help us understand pregnancy noninvasively and in real time. This year, as HPP scientists came to NIH from around the world to share their research data, we wanted to include the patient’s perspective in our discussions. We asked a mother who had experienced the sorrow of stillbirth to share her story with us.

“I am why you do what you do,” said Ms. Tara Shafer to the room of investigators. The Virginia mother had lost her second baby just before Christmas in 2005. She was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy and learned the devastating news while at a seemingly routine check-up with her two-year-old son. She described the matter-of-fact manner in which the technician described the sonogram results, telling her: “I’m sorry, I don’t see anything.” Ms. Shafer didn’t understand what she meant. The technician put it more bluntly, “There is no fetal heartbeat.” The auditorium was silent. My colleague Dr. David Weinberg, the lead project scientist at NICHD for the HPP, summed up our collective thoughts: “I suddenly felt intensely the humanity of this project. The numbers all disappeared.” As we search for answers to stillbirth, miscarriage, and the many other puzzling complications of pregnancy, Ms. Shafer’s story, and that of other patients, emphasizes the importance of our work.

At another meeting with the NICHD Advisory Council, a group of external scientists who advise NICHD on its research activities, I asked Mrs. Kristine Ribas, the mother of a young girl who is undergoing treatment at NIH for a rare adrenal disorder, to share her experiences.

Mrs. Ribas’ daughter had gained almost 20 pounds in kindergarten and was suffering from severe headaches. Her family’s pediatrician cited the girl’s eating habits, but the doctor didn’t notice that she wasn’t gaining in height. Mrs. Ribas followed her doctor’s suggestion to keep a food journal for her daughter and meet with a nutritionist, but her instincts told her there was something else affecting her child.

Finally, an endocrinologist found that her daughter had severely elevated cortisol levels, a hallmark of Cushing syndrome. Within weeks, the young girl was at NIH, where NICHD’s Scientific Director Dr. Constantine Stratakis and his team located a microscopic tumor on her pituitary gland and had it removed. Young Annie, who marked her eighth birthday this summer, is now cured of Cushing syndrome, her weight is normal, and she is back playing sports and performing with the Maryland Youth Ballet.

The experiences of Ms. Shafer and Mrs. Ribas are memorable. As scientists, our medical knowledge and discoveries are greatly enhanced through the personal experiences of our patients. Ms. Shafer persisted in finding answers until she learned the reasons for her stillbirth, and she has since had several healthy pregnancies. Mrs. Ribas knew there was more to her daughter’s headaches. Her maternal instincts told her so.

“The difference between knowing what happened and not knowing what happened is vast,” Ms. Shafer poignantly said.