Best Scenes From The Little Rock Stop On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
Check out some photos from our day in Arkansas.
By Damon Dahlen
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The HuffPost bus sits in front of the Arkansas State Capitol during a visit to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 13, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A sign under an overpass in Arkansas.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The Junction Bridge illuminated during the evening hours. The bridge changed colors from time to time.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
You can walk across Junction Bridge, which is lit with LED lights.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The city of skyline of Little Rock as seen from the Junction Bridge.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
One of the many quaint city streets in Little Rock.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Jodi Morris speaks during a tour of Little Rock Central High School.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The restored Magnolia gas station beside Little Rock Central High School.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Little Rock Central High School, which is now a designated national historic site.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The William J. Clinton Presidential Library building.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The roadway leading up to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library building.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A replica of the Oval Office in the The William J. Clinton Presidential Library.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
HuffPost sets up its bus outside of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Will Tooke interviews Robert Walker on the HuffPost bus.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The HuffPost bus on location.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Adam Schultz edits video on the bus.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Shambala, a food truck owned by Phoebe Glass and Amir Salem, serves up vegetarian food near the HuffPost video activation site.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Hillary Frey, HuffPost's director of editorial strategy, works during the HuffPost visit to Little Rock.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The Loblolly food truck at the HuffPost activation site.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
HuffPost reporter Jenna Amatulli orders ice cream from the Loblolly food truck.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Frey introduces the "Victory Over Violence: Overcoming Gangs in Little Rock" event.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Moderator Kevin Kelly Listens to panelists Leifel Jackson, Joyce Elliott, Tristan Wilkerson and Police Chief Buckner talk about crime in Little Rock.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Leifel Jackson speaks to the crowd.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Joyce Elliott laughs at Tristan Wilkerson's comments.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The crowd listens to the speakers during the "Victory Over Violence: Overcoming Gangs in Little Rock" event.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Little Rock Police Chief Buckner talks to the crowd.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The HuffPost bus at Philander Smith College in Little Rock.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Tooke works aboard the bus as HuffPost staff members make their way to Oxford, Mississippi.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Bus driver Bobby Jensen does some late-night driving on the way to Oxford.
HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.