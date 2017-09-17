U.S. NEWS
09/17/2017 09:48 am ET Updated Sep 17, 2017

Best Scenes From The Little Rock Stop On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour

Check out some photos from our day in Arkansas.
By Damon Dahlen
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits in front of the Arkansas State Capitol during a visit to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 13, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A sign under an overpass in Arkansas.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Junction Bridge illuminated during the evening hours. The bridge changed colors from time to time.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    You can walk across Junction Bridge, which is lit with LED lights.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The city of skyline of Little Rock as seen from the Junction Bridge.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    One of the many quaint city streets in Little Rock.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jodi Morris speaks during a tour of Little Rock Central High School.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The restored Magnolia gas station beside Little Rock Central High School.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Little Rock Central High School, which is now a designated national historic site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The William J. Clinton Presidential Library building.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The roadway leading up to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library building.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A replica of the Oval Office in the The William J. Clinton Presidential Library.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost sets up its bus outside of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Will Tooke interviews Robert Walker on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus on location.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Adam Schultz edits video on the bus. 
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Shambala, a food truck owned by Phoebe Glass and Amir Salem, serves up vegetarian food near the HuffPost video activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hillary Frey, HuffPost's director of editorial strategy, works during the HuffPost visit to Little Rock.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Loblolly food truck at the HuffPost activation site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost reporter Jenna Amatulli orders ice cream from the Loblolly food truck.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Frey introduces the "Victory Over Violence: Overcoming Gangs in Little Rock" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Kevin Kelly Listens to panelists Leifel Jackson, Joyce Elliott, Tristan Wilkerson and Police Chief Buckner talk about crime in Little Rock.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Leifel Jackson speaks to the crowd.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Joyce Elliott laughs at Tristan Wilkerson's comments.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The crowd listens to the speakers during the "Victory Over Violence: Overcoming Gangs in Little Rock" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Little Rock Police Chief Buckner talks to the crowd.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus at Philander Smith College in Little Rock.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Tooke works aboard the bus as HuffPost staff members make their way to Oxford, Mississippi.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Bus driver Bobby Jensen does some late-night driving on the way to Oxford.
HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

MORE FROM LISTEN TO AMERICA

Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Little Rock, Arkansas
Best Scenes From The Little Rock Stop On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
CONVERSATIONS