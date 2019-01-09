The trailer for “Little,” starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin, was released Wednesday, leaving social media abuzz.

The movie centers around Hall’s character, Jordan, an intimidating tech mogul who wakes up to find she’s trapped in the body of a 13-year-old played by Martin, who is 14 in real life.

In the trailer, Rae, who plays Jordan’s under-appreciated assistant April, finds out at work that Jordan’s body has taken a new — and little — form.

“You went to bed grown and then you woke up—” the “Insecure” creator says before she’s cut off. “That’s for white people because black people don’t have the time.”

“Little” was directed by Tina Gordon, written by Tracy Oliver and produced by “Girls Trip” producer William Packer, along with James Lopez and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

The movie is based on an idea by Martin, according to the movie’s official Facebook page.

In an interview with Essence published earlier this week, Martin shared inspirational words for other teenagers with big dreams. She told the publication that she was inspired after watching the 1988 movie “Big,” starring Tom Hanks.

“A lot of people will say different stuff like, ‘You can’t do it,’” she said. “They’ll say no before I even say anything. You just have to believe in yourself and there’s a reason they might say no because they probably haven’t seen it before.”

Many on social media have since responded to the trailer, celebrating its humor and representation of black women and girls.

“So, first of all, I love this already,” one Twitter user wrote. “Second, black women in their natural hair! Even 32 year old me is emotional!”

Natural hair, fashion, and black women in a versatile light? Yep...I’m there. Take my coins no questions asked #LittleMovie https://t.co/xS9AZmQ481 — Yvonne Pearson (@Pinkdollstyle) January 9, 2019

Too fun, too cute. The joy we need during these hard times. #LittleMovie https://t.co/w5vbNhGQGw — Cassandra Stars & Stripes Forever, Baby Nicholson (@WriterWarrior) January 9, 2019

Yall, I laughed more at this trailer than any other movie in YEARS! Always loved @marsaimartin. Great last name! @MoreReginaHall is undercover hilarious. And we all know @IssaRae is always lit. Can’t wait to see #LittleMovie https://t.co/J2ATXlxHNe — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 9, 2019