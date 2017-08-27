Warning! “Game of Thrones” Season 7 spoilers below!
“Game” over.
The “Game of Thrones” finale gave us a huge name reveal, an ice dragon and so much Jon Snow (Kit Harington) butt. But in the midst of all that excitement, one character’s story came to an end.
And Seven Hells! It was crazy.
Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), knew he was in trouble in Season 7 when Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) came home and repeated one of his famous lines, “Chaos is a ladder.”
Despite Bran seemingly knowing all about his shady past, Baelish kept trying to climb that ladder, secretly scheming to push apart Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner).
It didn’t work.
The dude’s schemes finally caught up with him on Sunday night after Bran apparently spilled the beans to Sansa about all the crap Littlefinger has been pulling. The Starks rattled off all of Littlefinger’s crimes, including his betrayal of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in Season 1.
It’s actually funny that the Season 1 betrayal came back to bite him, because Gillen sort of warned us about it a year ago.
In an interview with HuffPost after the Season 6 finale, we asked Gillen if the moment he betrayed Ned was still in play. He pretty much said it could be his undoing, which it was:
Yes, while some things are best forgotten all those moments are always still in play. While there was always the justification of, “I tried to tell Ned, but he didn’t listen,” I still held a dagger to his throat. Not an image I would want to be in Sansa’s mind. Although, she might possibly understand. Arya might understand it in a different way.
Arya didn’t understand. Sansa didn’t understand. Parents don’t understand.
Like the actor warned, the moment was on the table, and it helped lead to Sansa sentencing Baelish to death and Arya slicing his throat with his own dagger, which has been predicted since Williams was pictured holding it on an Entertainment Weekly cover.
In George R.R. Martin’s books, Littlefinger is very much still a major player in the game of thrones. In fact, there are a number of theories out there about how he’s playing the long game to get control of Westeros. He also doesn’t do some of those silly things, like sell Sansa to the Boltons, in Martin’s novels, which may be why his throat hasn’t been cut yet.
Nevertheless, we pinky swear we’ll always miss our Littlefinger.