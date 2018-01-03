Live a Healthy Lifestyle in 2018 with these 10 Habits

Hello everyone, this post is all about 10 healthy lifestyle habits that I use every single day of my life.Even when I'm in a splurging kind of a moment in terms of my health and I just don't do any of that,it keeps me on track,so I don't go completely out of control.

1) The first habit is to set goals and pre-plana workout class, meal prep, me time, work, family time,or whatever it is that you need to do that day.Having a schedule and actually planning it out will definitely make your life easier and make follow-through more likely. I think for me it's more of a mental thing, like I committed to do this, so I need to get my butt off the bed and get to it.If you dedicate yourself to a few days at the gym. plan for healthy meals for the week ahead or block off Sunday for a game of Thrones and face masking you'll be more inclined to stick with it.

2) The next tip is to utilize leftovers. I totally understand the importance of prepping your food so what I like to do instead of cooking entire meals is I legitimately food prep chopping the vegetables or marinating things that taste better marinated overnight or over a couple days. It is easy to make rice or quinoa in bulk and even smoothies. I'll make maybe two cups of smoothies, so I can have one cup today and one cup tomorrow.There's a lot of ways that you can work around the whole food and eating situation because of course you know when you get hungry and you don't have anything the fridge or you just don't have the desire to make anything. That's when bad choices can be made.As long as you prep according to whatever your level of comfort is, you should be good to go.

3) The next habit that we should get into if we want to live a healthier lifestyle is probably the most difficult and it is to not compare yourselves to others. Jealousy, sadness and envy are all unhealthy qualities to just live in and just living in the social media realm that we are in right now in which we ae always being by bombarded with picture-perfect relationships or picture-perfect women or men or whoever,it is really hard not to get into thatunhealthy lifestyle.I started unfollowing people who made me feel bad about myself and that's just something mentally I needed to do so you just need to do that if you really need to remove all these toxic images from your mind.You need to remind yourself that you are amazing inside and out and I know that it is probably the hardest thing to do.Something that I used to do when I really needed to work on my self-confidence was that every day I would write on a mirror one positive thing or one thing that I absolutely loved about myself.It can be as small as you know. “I love my long nails” or it can be something as huge as “I am a great leader in a group work situation”.Whatever it is that you love about yourself write that quality on a mirror.Every time you see that mirror, look at it and feel it.Every single time you see in the mirror and then the next day you add one more quality to the list and every day after that for a week you write one quality that you love about yourself and by the end of the week it will have seven qualities that you love. From there you can either continue or you can just live in those seven qualities but honestly from beginning to end those are probably seven qualities that you never thanked yourself verbally.This is all about verbal affirmation and once you see it and feel it every single day you're actually going to start believing it and your confidence will start to grow from there.

4) The next tip is to get regular exercise in. I'm just going to call it regular activity and because it doesn't necessarily have to be a workout it can be a nice long walk, or it could be a kick-ass spin class or whatever it is you need to keep your body moving. So, on some days while I'm at home I might want to get in a really long workout where I just sweat and on other days I want to take it more mellow and just do Pilates. Figure out what works best for you and just know that not every day needs to be the same.

5) The next tip I think is incredibly important and tip number five is to hang out with your friends. I honestly feel the most relaxed and most comfortable when I am around my girlfriends and you may just love your significant other like I love mine, but there is something about that relationship between best friends that just can't be beat.So, whether it is post work drinks or a group workout class, schedule out as much time as possible with your friends and just hang out and let loose.

6) The next tip is to hydrate. I think we as humans are just chronically dehydrated and that makes a world of difference in terms of health not only body wise but also skin wise.Cut your body weight in half and that's how many ounces you should aim to drink every day. I'm 120 pounds, so I should be drinking 60 ounces every day.Once you start actually hydrating yourself you can begin to feel when your body feels dehydrated and just add from there.

7) Tip number seven is something that I am actively working on and it is to try something new.You wouldn't necessarily think trying something new would be a great habit health-wise to get into, but it really is.Something new get you out of your comfort zone,it makes you uncomfortable and it challenges you. it's very scary to do something new but embrace that feeling because once you accomplish whatever it is that you want to accomplish you know how confident and how amazing you're going to feel at that moment.It's going to be incredible though this can mean something different for everyone.Maybe it's a new workout class, maybe you want to learn a new skill, maybe you just want to be able to go to the movies by yourself, figure out what it is that you really want to accomplish and set a timeline to get it done.

8) Tip number eight is to get enough sleep.When we don't get enough sleep we not only feel like crap but frankly we kind of look like crap too and our mind just does not work the same.Getting six to eight hours of sleep is ideal and don't give me that you know I don't have time to sleep b.s. because you need to start making time for yourself.

9) Habit number nine that we all need to get into is to listen to your body.We all know that eating junk food is not good for us.We know, we read it, we feel it but what we also might not know is some of the healthy foods that we eat aren't good for us either.Listening to your body is the only way to figure out what works for you.So, I have cut back on meat, I don't really eat red meat or meat in general at all because it doesn't make me feel good. I don't drink milk and I don't eat dairy because it doesn't make me feel good.So, start listening to your body and if you feel sluggish orconstipated or bloated after you eat something, then that's probably a good sign that you should cut that out.

10) We have come to habit number 10.Take probiotics and vitamins.Taking supplements, vitamins, minerals or probiotics is just a really easy way to make sure your body is running on all cylinders.Everyone has different things that their body needs to work on, so, I would recommend going to a doctor so or she can tell you what vitamins and minerals you need to take. But for me, in general, I take b12, vitamin C and probiotics which I think everyone needs toadd into their diet.There are a lot of probiotics out there which also have vitamins that help support immune health and keep you energized which sometimes the b12 doesn't really do.