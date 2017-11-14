Live & Dangerous: Thanksgiving 2017

Festival season is finally cooling down – along with the temperatures - but don’t let that stop you from checking out some amazing live shows this month! From retro-pop, to hip-hop, to indie-folk, here are 3 of the best shows happening around the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

WHO: Tennis

WHEN: Friday, November 17th

WHERE: The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

WHY: Indie-pop husband and wife duo Tennis (actual names Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley) had an unusual path to music. After college Alaina had planned to head to law school – but an eight–month sailing expedition inspired the couple to take a different path… and Tennis was born. Tennis add a modern twist to their retro-70’s pop sound, employing warm keys and bass to create a unique sound that’s both new and familiar at the same time. Since their 2014 debut, the band has continued to mature and develop their sound – and their awesome new release, “Yours Conditionally”, continues this trend. The band is on tour right now to promote the new record – so if you have plans to be in San Francisco this month don’t miss their stop @ the Fillmore on November 17th!

WHO: Yelawolf

WHEN: Saturday, November 18th

WHERE: The Highline Ballrom - New York, NY

WHY: American rapper Yelawolf (real name Michael Wayne Atha) first came onto the scene back in 2011 with the Shady Records (Eminem’s label) release of his breakthrough album, Radioactive. Since then Alabama-born Yelawolf has had continued success working with mainstream artists like Ed Sheeran and Blink-182, and recently released a critically acclaimed new album, Trial By Fire. Yelawolf’s unique style blends country, rock and hip-hop, and seems to continuously evolve with his incredible talent for lyrical storytelling. Trial By Fire is the result of a year-long hiatus Atha took for personal health reasons, and his return to music is marked by a new sense of maturity, experience, and willingness to take his sound in new directions. Don’t miss his return to the stage while on tour this fall.

WHO: Mt. Joy

WHEN: Friday, November 17th

WHERE: The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA