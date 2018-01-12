Live & Dangerous: Winter 2018

The festival scene may have cooled off a bit in these winter months, but there is still plenty of great live music happening all over the country. We’ve seen a ton of excellent artists emerge this season – here are our top 3 picks playing shows later this month to keep your eye on.

WHO: Lauv

WHY: Rising indie-pop artist Lauv is having a moment right now – in the past few months he’s landed a coveted spots as a Spotify RISE and Delta Spotlight artist, toured with Ed Sheeran, and been featured on a hit single with superstar DJ Snake. Originally from San Francisco, Lauv (real name Ari Staprans Leff) only started releasing music in 2016. But his fun, quirky alt-pop sound quickly garnered him attention on the web – his first single “The Other” went viral on Spotify, and he’s pushed out a number of excellent tracks since then that have seen similar success. His unique ability to mix fun electro-pop sounds with darker themes has attracted a solid fanbase, which is sure to only continue growing as his star rises. His show this January in San Fran will have a more intimate vibe, so be sure to catch this awesome emerging artist in his element while you still can!

WHO: dvsn

WHY: The Seattle based group dvsn had a pretty solid start to their career – being discovered by Drake and then signed to his uber-cool OVO label. And they caught Drake’s eye for a good reason - dvsn are one of the more interesting artists out there right now, with their music floating in an undefined area between the genres of hip-hop, R&B and electronic. But that doesn’t mean it’s without direction. The music is layered and interesting, both lyrically and structurally, and captures your attention without employing the use of big beats and hooks. During their live sets dvsn pepper in the old R&B hits (think Prince + Allyiah) that inspired them, making for a really nostalgic and unique show. Don’t miss them @ the The Novo on January 26th.

WHO: Cashmere Cat