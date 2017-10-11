As part of the fashion-obsessed community, we’re always interested in finding out what people are wearing around the country. So far, we’ve learned which trends are popular in Memphis and some of the best local places to shop in Birmingham, Alabama.

And we’re still on the search to find out what fashion looks like to people living in cities all around the country.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Debi Nemetz is a nurse practitioner, college professor and leather restoration specialist for Coach, Inc. who has been living in Livingston, Montana for more than four years and in the area for more than 10. She describes her age as “40s” and says she has accumulated “thousands” of vintage Coach bags over the years working with Coach (um, lucky).

Find out what some of her favorite trends are, along with how Jimmy Choo fits into her style.

What makes the style in your city unique?

Livingston itself is unique because of its incredibly diverse population. We’re an eclectic mix of cowboys, artists, ranchers, celebrities, college kids, retired adults and everything in between. With the abundance of outdoor activities here, our style tends to reflect not only our personalities but also our activity at any given time. With our extreme weather and environment, our style also tends to be “functional fashion,” as I like to call it.

What’s the best thing about the style in your city?

Personally, I love the diversity of styles here. If you are an equestrian, be it cowboy, hunter/jumper, trail rider etc., your style will reflect that job. If you are an avid fly fisher, river guide etc., then your style will reflect that as well. Your style can change from day to day and season to season. The one trend I see is wearing quality goods. Many times, what you wear can save your life in our environment. We take that very seriously and try to only buy and wear the best!

What are some trends that are popular right now in your city?

I would have to say that our trends are stable based on the above ― weather, environment, activities ― I would call our style “urban high-country.” It’s not uncommon to see someone in a couture dress with well-worn cowboy/girl boots and a hat.

What are some of your personal favorite trends?

Working with and for Coach, Inc., I have accumulated thousands of vintage Coach bags. I love quality leather and try to incorporate something from my collection into every outfit. I’ve even made saddle bags and chaps from Coach leather. I’m with my horses every day so I tend to wear what is appropriate, yet beautiful for riding. I love the Buckaroo (vaquero) style of horsemanship and fashion ― with beautifully shaped hats, flowy armitas, perfectly tied wild rags and custom cowboy boots, this is currently my favorite. I’m also obsessed with Native American jewelry. My favorites are Zuni petit pointe and Crow beading.

Do you feel like your style reflects your city? Why or why not?

I believe so. We are known for our beautiful environment and close proximity to Yellowstone. Most people associate this area with horses and ranching as well. My style is as at home in a nicer restaurant as it is on horseback!

What does your style say about you?

That I love to be outdoors and active, yet I want to look fashionable as well. My current “muck boots” are a pair of alligator embossed Hunter boots made by Jimmy Choo. They are great for mud, mucking and manure kicking!

What are your favorite places to shop? Both local and department store/online?

Locally, I love Out of the Blue Antiques. The owner, Kathryn Bornemann, is a dear friend. I keep a display of Coach bags there and shop in her store often. She has impeccable style and her vintage clothing and accessories are the best anywhere. I can’t seem to visit my display without buying something every time I walk in the door! I also buy my riding accessories (hats, wild rags,

etc.) at Spur Line. They have unique new items that are difficult to find elsewhere. I have my armitas handmade by my friend, Hannah Ballantyne. I tend to shop online at Colette, Capriolas, Barneys, Coach, Doen, Zara and Anthropologie.

Do you feel pressure to be stylish in your city?

As I said, we have a very diverse city. You can wear a chicken suit to dinner with friends and no one would think a thing about it! There is really no pressure other than the funny looks that you might receive by wearing heels in the snow!

Do you think it costs a lot of money to be stylish in your city?

High quality outdoor wear can be pricey. Luckily, if it’s well-made it tends to have a longer lifespan. You do get what you pay for!

Do you feel pressure to be well-dressed at your job?

Well, my main “job” is restoring vintage bags for Coach, Inc., in NYC. My workshop is in the basement of our 120+ year old Victorian house. I can work in pajamas or yoga pants, so there’s no pressure there! If I’m being filmed or advertising for Coach, I am outfitted by them, so there’s no pressure there either.