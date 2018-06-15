Liza Minnelli Does 'Not Approve' Of Judy Garland Biopic Starring Renee Zellweger

Liza with a Z is giving the upcoming film about Judy Garland an F.
“Judy,” the much-anticipated biopic about the star’s final days, starring Renee Zellweger as Garland, is trudging forward without the approval of Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli.
After an article from Radar Online claimed that Minnelli was “bonding” with Zellweger over her portrayal, the “Cabaret” star slammed that account, calling it “100% Fiction” in an uncompromising Facebook post on Thursday.
“I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.”
The piece has since been deleted from the site.
Minnelli, the oldest of Garland’s three children, was born to the “Wizard of Oz” star and her second husband, director Vincente Minnelli, in 1946.
In December, Zellweger revealed she had yet to contact Minnelli about the role, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I think I might have to do that — thanks for the idea. It sounds like a good excuse to make a phone call.”
Apparently, she never picked up the phone.
The Oscar winner did say she was doing her research though. “There’s so much material out there,” she said, pointing to a favorite clip of Garland performing with Mickey Rooney on CBS’ “The Judy Garland Show.”
“You could see she’s being herself. She was so funny and cool,” she added.
A character based on Minnelli, played by Irish actress Gemma-Leah Devereux, appears in the film, which takes place in the winter of 1968 ― a year before Garland’s tragic death ― at a series of concerts in London.
Directed by Rupert Goold with a script from “The Crown” writer Tom Edge, “Judy” follows Garland as she “prepares for the concerts, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, while also embarking on a courtship with [Mickey Deans], her soon-to-be fifth husband,” according to the film’s description.
“Judy” will also star Finn Wittrock as Deans, and Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey will portray Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft.
The film does not yet have a release date.