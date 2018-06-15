Liza Minnelli Does 'Not Approve' Of Judy Garland Biopic Starring Renee Zellweger

Directed by Rupert Goold with a script from “The Crown” writer Tom Edge, “Judy” follows Garland as she “prepares for the concerts, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, while also embarking on a courtship with [Mickey Deans], her soon-to-be fifth husband,” according to the film’s description.

“Judy” will also star Finn Wittrock as Deans, and Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey will portray Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft.

The film does not yet have a release date.