Nick Papadopoulos, Contributor
CropMobster

CropMobster TV: Locally Delicious with Ann Anderson

11/02/2017 04:45 pm ET

Please Enjoy & SHARE!

(Arcata, California) Locally Delicious supports the "re-localization" of the California North Coast food system. What does this mean? Check out Nicky Bobby's interview with Ann Anderson, one of the organization's "Heirloom Tomatoes," and check out their website.

Thank You To Our Sponsors & Partners

Please Join the Team and Subscribe!

CropMobster, Nick Papadopoulos
CropMobster TV (Season 2, Ep 9) Interview with Ann Anderson of Locally Delicious

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CropMobster TV: Locally Delicious with Ann Anderson

CONVERSATIONS