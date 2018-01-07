Logan Paul: What My Students Had to Say

It is no secret what happened to YouTube star Logan Paul this past week. It is truly hard to stomach just what transpired in Paul’s video, but what I am finding more difficult is trying to decipher how Paul’s key audience is taking this in. Fortunately, for me I do not have to look very far. I teach 8th grade English in the Seattle, Washington area. I am working day in and day out with Paul’s key audience of 10-12 year old’s.

Like many of you, I spent a large portion of my time reading about the details of Paul’s video and the outrage that followed. I was online when Paul posted his written apology and ensuing video. I was just as outraged as others when we learned this apology video was earning Paul money and seemed disingenuous at best. So, as my winter break came to an end I walked into my classroom this past week I realized I had a unique opportunity laid out in front of me.

I had planned to have a Chalk Talk discussion with my students as we prepared to read George Orwell’s novel Animal Farm. As I often find when I teach Orwell, society was handing me a thematic topic on a silver platter. For those unfamiliar with a Chalk Talk, essentially students answer a series of questions by writing their responses either on a white board or a large piece of poster paper. The key to this discussion is that students must remain absolutely silent.

I have to back up for a moment before detailing the profound thoughts of my students. Prior to the Logan Paul fiasco I had heard his name, and his brother’s Jake, come out of my students’ mouths almost everyday. I have implemented a class YouTube playlist that is compiled prior to every unit where students choose songs based upon the essential questions. Many of them chose some parody songs by the Paul brothers. So, I knew coming into this week that if Logan’s name were to come up it would happen during our Chalk Talk.

The topic that got the conversation rolling when we finished the actual Chalk Talk was: do you believe the media tells the truth? One of the student responses I read out said, “No. Most of the time the media says whatever they know is going to get them views, money, likes, and subs [short for subscribers].” This profound analysis led to one student bringing up Logan Paul.

Student 1: “This all reminds me of Logan Paul and the video he posted of the dead body in a suicide forest in Japan. I think what he did was really stupid, but I think celebrities have a disconnect.”

Student 2: “Yeah, like they get so used to having a camera in their face knowing that whatever they say is going to get them views and they just don’t even think. Like Logan Paul.”

Student 3: “Yeah, did you all read his apology letter? He said he didn’t do it to get views, he get’s views. How out of touch is he?”

The conversation continued from there, but it lead to our class trying to work through this idea of what is the point of telling the truth? As this controversy continues I have read a lot of tweets and comments of people who are concerned for Paul’s key audience. I just have to say, from my little glimpse at his key audience they know it’s wrong. In fact they are more attuned to just how wrong this all is more so than those of us who have never viewed a Logan Paul video before now.