YouTube Star Logan Paul Sparks Outrage With Disturbing 'Dead Body' Video

YouTuber Logan Paul is facing a backlash for posting disturbing footage of what appeared to be a man who had killed himself.

The 22-year-old vlogger shared the now-deleted 15-minute video titled “We Found A Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest” on his popular YouTube channel Sunday. It showed Paul discovering the young man in the Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The forest is the world’s second most popular suicide location, per Atlas Obscura.

Paul’s non-monetized clip racked up 6 million views in its first 24 hours online.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul (no relation) was among the hundreds of people to condemn the clip:

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

I have absolutely no respect for Logan Paul.

His attitude and methods of gaining success have never felt right to me, and his actions today were disgusting. Especially when he has SO many viewers (a lot of kids) who look up to him. — Samantha Fekete (@FeketeSamantha) January 2, 2018

suicide is not a joke.

suicide is not a way to gain views.

suicide is not to be taken lightly.

what logan paul did is not acceptable.

if you’re struggling, please take your health seriously and please seek help. your life is worth so much. you are worth so much. — ariona,, 12 + 72 (@httpariona) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul is trash. This is a fact. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) January 2, 2018

Suicide isn’t a joke of any sort & the fact that Logan Paul made a video & publicly posted a dead person to millions of young fans then had the nerve to laugh and joke after .. it’s fucking sickening if you support that then you’re just as sick & twisted — Uchiha (@Zyphree_) January 2, 2018

Suicide is serious. People have lost loved ones, idols, hero’s, fans to suicide. Filming a video and mocking a victim is not raising suicide awareness. Laughing at the body of a poor depressed soul. I can’t believe the disrespect of the victim, their family, and your YOUNG fans. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 2, 2018

Paul later issued an apology via Twitter, and claimed he thought he “could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity.”

“That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner slammed his justification:

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

Other Twitter users are now calling for all of Paul’s videos to be deleted from YouTube, where he has 15 million subscribers:

Can we start 2018 by removing all Logan Paul content from the internet? — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) January 2, 2018

If you even attempt to defend Logan Paul’s actions, you need to re-evaluate yourself. Absolutely disgusting. Get this man off YouTube. — Brennon O'Neill (@GoldGloveTV) January 2, 2018

logan paul gotta go 👋🏼 — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) January 2, 2018

