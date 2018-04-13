London Police Shut Down A Rave In An Abandoned Toys R Us

West London police tweeted that they “disrupted an unlicensed music event” in the town of Hounslow ― and it turns out it was a rave organized in the abandoned husk of a Toys R Us store.

The department even made a fun graphic about the March 31 bust ― at least it has a sense of humor about it.

Police said they made five arrests and even seized the sound system. No word yet if that sound system was just a Teddy Ruxpin reading everyone stories by glow stick.

Police later warned other ravers via Twitter not to show up because everyone would be turned away.

Police have closed down an unlicensed music event on Bull's Bridge Industrial Estate, Hayes Road, UB2. Sound system has been seized and several arrests made. Do not travel to this area as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away @metpoliceuk — Hounslow MPS (@MPSHounslow) March 31, 2018