In 1960 director-producer Harold Prince, always struck by the visual (perhaps more than the auditory?), spotted a Life magazine photograph of Gloria Swanson standing in the wreckage of Roxy Music Hall. He immediately saw stars.

Stage stars, that is, and pulled in bookwriter William Goldman and songwriter Stephen Sondheim to help build his hunch into a musical Great White Way spectacle the likes of which hadn’t ever been witnessed before or, if it had, hadn’t been ogled since Florenz Ziegfeld held Broadway sway.

The result of Prince’s hunch 11 years later in 1971 was Follies, which celebrates the 1971 reunion of Dimitri Weismann’s showgirls as the impresario’s theatre is in the process of being demolished. For it Prince brought forth a ghostly, bittersweet production of dazzling quality—which, not so incidentally, wowed the eyes of those ready for it but nonetheless closed before recouping much of its initial capitalization.

Since then, though, Follies (has it ever been dubbed Hal Prince’s folly?) holds a fascination for tuner lovers and for patrons of the best aspects of the Broadway musical craft. Despite the daunting requirements, theater people are drawn to it for the stage magic it can conjure—and certainly as much as anything for the Sondheim score, which includes some of the most magnificent pastiches of musicals from the past as has been heard before or since.

It’s a pleasure to report that Follies, directed by Dominic Cooke and currently haunting the National Theatre’s Olivier, triggers startling memories of the original production (for those who attended it) and provides sumptuous viewing for everyone else of the sort only able to be offered on something as giddily overwhelming as the Olivier space.

Few Follies revivals could reach this height, width and depth—and surely not contain a slowly whirling set as Vicky Mortimer has erected and for which Mortimer has designed costumes evoking at least seven decades. The even better news is that those who can’t get to the National in person can see it in HD theaters many places starting November 16. (Check ntlive.com for locations and times.)

Once Prince has set his heart and inclinations on coming up with Follies, he had to figure out something more than milieu, no matter how enchanting that milieu was. This was Goldman’s challenge, and he met it with less than the brilliance of his co-creators.

At the center of his plot are two couples, former showgirls Sally Durant Plummer (Imelda Staunton) and Phyllis Rogers Stone (Janie Dee), who are not necessarily happily married to, respectively, Buddy Plummer (Peter Forbes) and Benjamin Stone (Philip Quast). (Their ever-present younger selves are played by, respectively, Alex Young, Zizi Strallen, Adam Rhys-Charles and Fred Haig.)

In other words, the storyline involving disillusioned housewife Sally still mooning over diplomat Ben after all these years and salesman Buddy’s having affairs to ease the pain of Sally’s indifference and Phyllis’s acquired upper-class crustiness in the wake Ben’s inability to express love for anyone doesn’t add up to more than soap opera--with songs about lies and romantic disillusionment.

But what songs they are in this goldmine of Sondheim gems. There’s no question that though the marital bliss turned into marital hiss is tired (Prince and Sondheim are mightily drawn to disillusion—see also Merrily We Roll Along), it’s slapped into vibrant life by the songs Sondheim provides the four moaners—“In Buddy’s Eyes,” “The Road You Didn’t Take,” “Too Many Mornings,” “The Right Girl,” “Could I Leave You?”

And then in the remarkable Follies fantasy, “You’re Gonna Love Tomorrow,” “Love Will See Us Through,” “Buddy’s Blues,” “Losing My Mind,” “The Story of Lucy and Jessie,” “Live, Love, “Laugh”—these bonbons all being inspired homages to other great American composers and lyricists.

Sort through the Follies songbook—all tunes deftly conducted by Nigel Lilley with 20 musicians—and you don’t find a clinker. You find, for instances, “Broadway Baby,” “I’m Still Here,” “Beautiful Girls (“Celestial, the best you’ll agree”) and “Waiting for the Girls Upstairs.” There’s the Franz Lehar-modeled “One Last Kiss,” which here has been transposed from early in Prince’s backward glance until later.

Many of the songs are gussied up into glittering numbers, none less exhilarating or subliminally disturbing as “Who’s That Woman?” in which the returning showgirls recall their big number and then dance as mirror images opposite their younger selves. Bill Deamer is the imaginative choreographer. (Michael Bennett was the original choreographer and set the sky-high standard.)

Yes, the songs are to die for and remind listeners that there was a time when scores were outstanding start to finish, unlike currently when all too often the songs are little more than serviceable.

But if the songs are, to use an earlier adjective, swell, they aren’t much if not sung well. They’re sterling silver as delivered by Dee, Forbes, Quast, Bruce Graham, Di Botcher, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Josephine Barstow, Alison Langer and, really everyone in the company. They all prove to be agile dancers as well.

Tracie Bennett gets to deliver “I’m Still Here.” Only a few years back, she did her best to improve the poor Judy Garland peekaboo, End of the Rainbow. There’s still some Garland present in her version of the Sondheim classic, not a bad thing at all. She’s even dressed like Garland in those years.

And then there’s Imelda Staunton. Here she is in her third Sondheim piece in, is it?, five or six years. She’s been Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd and Rose Hovick in Gypsy (Jule Styne the composer). Earlier she’s played in Into the Woods.

This is to say that she’s become an important Sondheim interpreter. To date, the most meaningful may have been Elaine Stritch, whose Sondheim act was practically nonpareil. Staunton could be pareil. There’s no doubt that her interpretation of “Losing My Mind”—with its fear of incipient madness—is the best there has been, after many previous outstanding interpretations.