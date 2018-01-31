LIFE
What It's Like To Meet After Falling In Love Online, As Told In Comics

Nothing compares to seeing each other at the airport for the first time.

By Brittany Wong

These days, finding love online is the new normal. A 2013 study revealed that one-third of recently married couples in the U.S. met via the internet. But that didn’t save them from all the hopes, fears and butterflies associated with finally facing each other in person. 

That’s why we love Italian artist Simone “Simz” Ferriero’s illustrations, which capture the sparks that flew when he first met his long-distance girlfriend, Krisi, in person in December. 

The couple initially connected on the video platform Twitch, where Ferriero was streaming his digital artwork. Five months into chatting and falling in love, the 29-year-old artist took the leap and flew out to meet Krisi in Toronto. 

“Traveling alone was a little scary and airport security was a little rough, but I went for the sake of love,” he told HuffPost. 

Simone Ferriero
The pair's first kiss and their visit to the aquarium. 

In Canada, the pair toured local museums, took care of each other after getting sick and drank a lot of coffee (Tim Hortons FTW). While Ferriero flew back home to Naples in early January, the couple’s bond has grown even stronger.

“It was a really beautiful experience, and it felt like it was natural being with her,” he said. “I’ve grown a lot thanks to this experience.” 

Check out how the couple’s first meeting unfolded below and see more of Ferriero’s work on his Facebook page.

  • Naples Airport
    Simone Ferriero
  • Flying
    Simone Ferriero
  • Airplane Wing/Italian Alps
    Simone Ferriero
  • Frankfurt Airport
    Simone Ferriero
  • First Look
    Simone Ferriero
  • First Kiss
    Simone Ferriero
  • Escape The Airport
    Simone Ferriero
  • Arrived
    Simone Ferriero
  • First Night Together
    Simone Ferriero
  • Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada
    Simone Ferriero
  • Coffee Shop/Spilling Coffee
    Simone Ferriero
  • Cold Weather
    Simone Ferriero
  • Insomnia Episodes
    Simone Ferriero
  • Mall
    Simone Ferriero
  • Lazy Boys
    Simone Ferriero
  • Royal Ontario Museum
    Simone Ferriero
  • Sick
    Simone Ferriero
  • Art Gallery Of Ontario
    Simone Ferriero
  • Netflix & Chill
    Simone Ferriero
  • Tickling
    Simone Ferriero
  • Me Sick
    Simone Ferriero
  • CN Tower
    Simone Ferriero
  • CN Tower Restaurant + Final Bill Surprise
    Simone Ferriero
  • Gift Shop
    Simone Ferriero
  • Some Local Food
    Simone Ferriero
  • Promise Ring
    Simone Ferriero

h/t 9Gag

