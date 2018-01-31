What It's Like To Meet After Falling In Love Online, As Told In Comics

These days, finding love online is the new normal. A 2013 study revealed that one-third of recently married couples in the U.S. met via the internet. But that didn’t save them from all the hopes, fears and butterflies associated with finally facing each other in person.

That’s why we love Italian artist Simone “Simz” Ferriero’s illustrations, which capture the sparks that flew when he first met his long-distance girlfriend, Krisi, in person in December.

The couple initially connected on the video platform Twitch, where Ferriero was streaming his digital artwork. Five months into chatting and falling in love, the 29-year-old artist took the leap and flew out to meet Krisi in Toronto.

“Traveling alone was a little scary and airport security was a little rough, but I went for the sake of love,” he told HuffPost.

Simone Ferriero The pair's first kiss and their visit to the aquarium.

In Canada, the pair toured local museums, took care of each other after getting sick and drank a lot of coffee (Tim Hortons FTW). While Ferriero flew back home to Naples in early January, the couple’s bond has grown even stronger.

“It was a really beautiful experience, and it felt like it was natural being with her,” he said. “I’ve grown a lot thanks to this experience.”

Check out how the couple’s first meeting unfolded below and see more of Ferriero’s work on his Facebook page.