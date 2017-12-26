Long Yuxiang Expresses Gratitude to ASIATODAY's Contribution to Improve Seoul-Beijing Ties

Asia Today president Woo Jong-soon (right) and Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), held a talk at the Liuhua Convention Center in Guangzhou, China, on Dec. 23./ Photographed by Park Sang-man

By AsiaToday reporter Jung Ji-hee

"I would like to express my gratitude to AsiaToday president Woo Jong-soon for contributing greatly to the development of the Korea-China relations."

Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), met with Asia Today president Woo Jong-soon Saturday to wish for the success of the Belt and Road International Fashion Week and share thoughts on Seoul-Beijing relations.

The Belt and Road International Fashion Week kicked off Saturday as part of China's One Belt and One Road initiative. It's a large-scale international fashion event organized by the government aimed to exchange culture with foreign countries through fashion business.

At the request of Long, who is heavily responsible for the One Belt and One Road project, Asia Today is being responsible for the full coverage of the event.

"Most of all, I wish for the successful opening of the Belt and Road International Fashion Week," said Woo. "Please let me know what you would like to say to the Korean government and the people in order to make substantial progress in the Seoul-Beijing ties."

In response, Long said, "The recent state visit of President Moon Jae-in to China demonstrated that the relationship between South Korea and China improved. Xi Jinping considered President Moon's visit very important."

In particular, Long stressed that President Moon's state visit will help solve the problems that have been accumulated between South Korea and China, leading to a lot of development politically, economically and culturally.

"I personally hope that Korea and China should make an important relationship in the issue concerning Northeast Asia," Long said.

Asia Today president Woo Jong-soon and Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), share their opinions on the Seoul-Beijing relations ahead of the opening of the Belt and Road International Fashion Week./ Photographed by Park Sang-man

"We have a lot of events related to One Belt and One Road initiatve," Long said. "I would like Asia Today president Woo to make visit for them."

Long aims to spread the Chinese fashion culture to the world and make more people live happily through the Belt and Road International Fashion Week. He believes that fashion has a great influence on a country's happiness index and the standard of living.

Four Korean brands, including GABO, CHARM's, XXCC, and Byamone, are participating in the event,

The Belt and Road International Fashion Week has set Monday as "Korea Brand Fashion Show Day" to provide special time to introduce Korean brands to local fashion industry and public.

"South Korea and China should cooperate more actively to make all the people in the two countries happy," Long said. "Asia Today I playing a very important role in promoting relations between South Korea and China."