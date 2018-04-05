Lorde And Jack Antonoff's 'Bonkers' Chemistry Has People Convinced They're Dating

Lorde brought out Jack Antonoff at her Wednesday night concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and people have not stopped chattering about the duo’s chemistry ever since.

On her “Melodrama World Tour,” Lorde’s been doing a different cover song in her set each night. Wednesday night’s cover featured the singer’s iteration of St. Vincent’s “New York”... alongside Jack Antonoff.

They crooned to Annie Clark, then transitioned to Lorde’s own song, “Hard Feelings.”

Antonoff co-produced Lorde’s album “Melodrama” and also worked on St. Vincent’s album “Masseduction,” so his appearance was totally apropos.

But people on Twitter, Instagram and beyond couldn’t resist wondering: Are Antonoff and Lorde a romantic item?

In fact, people were saying that they REFUSE to believe the pair is not dating:

Cause of Death: watching Lorde sing St. Vincent’s “New York” AT Jack Antonoff. “Get a room,” Bobby screams. — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) April 5, 2018

At lorde and she just brought out jack antonoff and if these two aren’t banging then slap me on the knee and call me Shirley — mariah smith (@mRiah) April 5, 2018

We asked body language expert Sarah Seltzer about Lorde and Jack Antonoff onstage tonight and she said....yeahhh that's happening — Sarah Seltzer (@sarahmseltzer) April 5, 2018

Watching Lorde serenade Jack Antonoff on stage at Barclays is truly one of the most intensely discomfiting things I’ve ever experienced. — Verena von Pfetten (@vonverena) April 5, 2018

I feel like I’m on their first date. — Verena von Pfetten (@vonverena) April 5, 2018

Def adding some more fuel to the rumor mill but the eyes don’t lie. The chemistry between Lorde & Jack Antonoff is bonkers. I swear she levitated when he came out on stage. 🧚‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/beCkzsgBX6 — Marisa Scheinfeld (@marisaschein) April 5, 2018

Reporting back as the oldest person in attendance at the Lorde concert. Lorde and Jack Antonoff cannot possibility be “just friends.” — bree (@Bree_Riley) April 5, 2018

Both Antonoff and Lorde have previously said they aren’t dating. Antonoff tweeted in January that he “wasn’t seeing anyone” and Lorde denied any sort of relationship in February during an Instagram Live story.

“I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating,” she said.