Lorde And Jack Antonoff's 'Bonkers' Chemistry Has People Convinced They're Dating

Lorde brought out Jack Antonoff at her Wednesday night concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and people have not stopped chattering about the duo’s chemistry ever since.
On her “Melodrama World Tour,” Lorde’s been doing a different cover song in her set each night. Wednesday night’s cover featured the singer’s iteration of St. Vincent’s “New York”... alongside Jack Antonoff.
They crooned to Annie Clark, then transitioned to Lorde’s own song, “Hard Feelings.”
Antonoff co-produced Lorde’s album “Melodrama” and also worked on St. Vincent’s album “Masseduction,” so his appearance was totally apropos.
But people on Twitter, Instagram and beyond couldn’t resist wondering: Are Antonoff and Lorde a romantic item?
In fact, people were saying that they REFUSE to believe the pair is not dating:
Both Antonoff and Lorde have previously said they aren’t dating. Antonoff tweeted in January that he “wasn’t seeing anyone” and Lorde denied any sort of relationship in February during an Instagram Live story.
“I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating,” she said.
Well, that’s all fine and nice, guys, but it’s April. A lot can happen in a few months.