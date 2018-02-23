Lorde Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham's Ex

Lorde and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff are craving a different kind of buzz: friendship.

Ever since Antonoff and “Girls” creator Lena Dunham split after five years of dating, fans have wondered whether he and Lorde (aka Ella Yelich-O’Connor) were making more than music together.

Photos of them looking mighty cozy together in Auckland, New Zealand, this week certainly didn’t quell the rumors.

Lorde decided to set the record straight during an Instagram Live on Thursday night. The “Green Light” singer, who answered a wide array of questions on the app, addressed the speculation while she was getting dressed for dinner.

“Guys, no!” Lorde told her followers, according to E! News. “Jack and I are not dating ... I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating!”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lorde and Jack Antonoff attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 27, 2018.

Antonoff co-wrote and produced the New Zealand native’s second studio album, “Melodrama.” He’s also lent a hand to major pop projects like the latest efforts from Taylor Swift and Pink.

He’s joined Lorde on stage a handful of times and is expected to do the same when she launches her world tour in April.

After Dunham and Antonoff’s split, he appeared to respond to the whispers about his dating Lorde.

“Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he tweeted on Jan. 17. “Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone.”