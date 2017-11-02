Los Angeles based artist Monti premieres inspiring new video

I am proud to premiere the new empowering video from Los Angeles based synth-electro pop artist Monti here on Huffington Post. Entitled ‘Echo’, the single portrays powerful lyricism, soulful harmonic vocals and a soaring explosive chorus. Produced and co-written by Platinum award-winning Josh Stevens (LMFAO, Calvin Harris, The Game), ‘Echo’ is a moody, synth soaked, anthemic song conveying the singers heartfelt tale of overcoming a life of hardships. Featuring the stunning backing vocals of Hope Generation’s youth choir and the addition of Josh Stevens, they unite to express the powerful message and importance of not becoming a victim to one’s own circumstances.

Lauren Silva (aka Monti) prides herself on being a voice for her generation. She is a voice for those who are born into abusive and broken families. Despite living a life of dodging foster homes, sleeping on the streets, avoiding mental hospitals and escaping gangs and drug abuse, Monti succeeded in turning her life around and now uses her music to evoke poignant and honest songs for those who like herself, may be struggling through a similar turbulent and troubled time in their life. Her songs allow others to know that they are not alone in this world and Monti is now an advocate for how music can truly impact lives, ultimately empowering the next generation.

WATCH ‘ECHO’ HERE:

The video for ‘Echo’ is an inspiring fly on the wall, documentary style video in which follows young fashion designer Reggie Snowden around Downtown Los Angeles, giving viewers an insight into the life of an aspiring fashion designer. Stevens simply provided Snowden with a camera and $50 and encouraged him to create something that was true to who he was. The video accurately records the hustle and determination of young designer, from a beautiful and authentic perspective. It’s raw, unfiltered and completely compelling with a narrative that is certain to warm even the coldest of hearts.