Los Angeles County Psychological Association Celebrates Art

Six years ago…“Mirrors of the Mind” was created by Pamela McCrory, PhD, and Terry Marks-Tarlow, PhD. The annual exhibition is sponsored by the Community Outreach Committee (COC) of theand has snowballed into a successful community outreach.

courtesy of Terry Marks-Tarlow Co-founders Pamela McCrory, PhD, and Terry Marks-Tarlow, PhD.

“Having the opportunity to curate the event with Terry Marks-Tarlow is a professional highlight,” said co-founder Pamela McCrory. “I love working with the Art Share staff in the gallery as well as learning from the artist narratives which accompany each piece of art—reveal the many ways we can harness our creativity to cross-fertilize, heal, protest and renew through self-expression. This process has translated into professional presentations I have given on the power of arts in professional development and self-care.” She said its been a wonderful experience. “I always feel a sense of wonder when I walk into the gallery at the reception. I feel like I imagine Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz felt when she said “You are not in Kansas anymore,” the black, white and grey world turns into color!

Terry Marks -Tarlow, PhD. Sinuous, giclee printed on canvas, 24 x 34"

Artist and co-founderTerry Marks-Tarlow, PhD, said “I am attracted to edges of all sorts, as well as to the spaces between people and things. She will be exhibiting a giclée that she has created on canvas from a figurative drawing using a live model. “In so many realms, the edges are where the action is, while the middle tends to be more routine, if not boring. It’s easy to see this principle developmentally; young children are fine once engaged in the middle of an activity, yet often struggle to make transitions between, especially when moving into and out of sleep states.” She added that how one handles this as a parent is instrumental to how much harmony or conflict ensues. “Within psychotherapy, the action tends to be in the transitions between emotional states, as well as in the spaces between myself and those I work with.”

Lawrence J. Martin, PsyD, will be exhibiting two of his works. One is a graphite portrait of Martin Luther King. A fan of King, Martin pointed out King’s inspiration. Stressing that his efforts to speak for those in our society who are less empowered is a constant reminder of what we as a society should be focused on. Another one of his works is entitled Man Hole. It depicts a violent scene that has just occurred. “It is reflective of underlying fear and pain, helplessness and hopelessness, self-hatred and hatred of others, that are too common in our communities,” said Martin. “What inspired this work is seeing too many people burdened with these thoughts and feelings, too many victimized by these behaviors, and a lack of a more thorough understanding of the impact of, and on, our broader society.”

Lawrence J. Martin, PsyD From left to right: Martin Luther King, Graphite, 18”x24" Man Hole, Graphite, 18"x24"

Lolita Sapriel, LCSW, has been a sculptor most of her adult life. She has had a private practice for forty years now. Sapriel will be exhibiting two sculptures in the Mirrors of the Mind show. I am inspired by Ancient Greek and ancient Egyptian art. I also am drawn to the juxtaposition between a contemporary feel and archaic, ancient shapes. I strive towards harmony and a sense of non-linear time.”