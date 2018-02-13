L.A. Racist Yells 'We’re Going To Nuke You Guys’ In Rant At Korean-American Woman

Jeanne Heo was just riding the train in Los Angeles when a fellow passenger began to ask her racially charged questions.

Heo says the man came up to her on the Metro train and asked if she spoke English and whether she was American. The 29-year-old ignored him but later, when they got off, he confronted her again and continued to ask her where her “genetics” were from and whether she was Korean. Heo posted a video of him yelling at her after she confronted him.

″You’re the fucking one that’s stupid,” the man yelled. “Fuck you. Go back to Asia. Let’s nuke you, Trump. God bless Trump, we’re going to nuke you guys.”

The man also called Heo ugly, with a “flat face and ugly nose.”

Although the incident happened in late January, the video has gotten recent media attention after the post got more than 27,000 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes. The 29-year-old also posted the video to Facebook, where at one point it was taken down for not meeting community standards (Heo called the man a “racist piece of shit” in the caption). The video appears to be back on her page now.

This guy approached me on the metro and asked if I was American, if I spoke English. I replied yes and ignored him. When waiting outside he approaches me again and asks where my genetics are from, if I’m from Korea. I ask him why do you wanna know and this happened. pic.twitter.com/4ASill9gz8 — Jeanne Heo (@jeanneheo) January 29, 2018

Heo, a Korean-American, told BuzzFeed News that right after she stopped filming the man got “immediate street justice” when he called a black man by a racial slur and got punched in the face.

“A lot of people think I’ve been victimized. I don’t feel like I’m victimized, I’m very proud of the way I handled the situation,” Heo told BuzzFeed.

Another Twitter user, Kaj-Erik Eriksen, recognized the man as a member of his gym and reported him to the membership office, according to BuzzFeed News. Heo isn’t sure that getting him kicked out of the gym will serve any justice.

“If that were to happen, how does that change his ideologies though?” Heo told BuzzFeed News. “How does it get to the source of his hate or his ignorance or his pain or his trauma? I don’t know if it does. That might just aggravate his anger towards people who are ‘other’. I think it’s enough that it went viral and his face is exposed.”