Los Angeles Just Named A Road After Barack Obama

President Barack Obama is being honored with his own road in Los Angeles.

Rodeo Road, a 3.5-mile residential stretch, not to be confused with the upscale Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, will be changed to Obama Boulevard, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday after a City Council vote.

“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.,” Garcetti tweeted.

It’s official: our City Council has voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard!



The name change was proposed by City Council President Herb Wesson back in June 2017, the LA Times reported.

Wesson noted at the time that Obama held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road in 2007. It was Obama’s first visit to California after announcing his presidential campaign.

Malcolm Ali via Getty Images Then-Sen. Barack Obama is seen holding a rally at the Rancho Cienega Sports Complex in Los Angeles in 2007. It was his first official campaign stop in California after launching his presidential bid.

The area includes streets named after other presidents including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. It also meets West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Wesson celebrated the name change on Tuesday, which he noted was 10 years after Obama became the first African-American presidential nominee from a major political party.

“Proud to take this next step on a day that meant so much to so many,” he tweeted.