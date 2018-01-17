Lose The Wait and Soar to Great

How many goals have you set that you have never accomplished? How many New Year Resolutions have you made that have fallen to the wayside? Often times the reason we never accomplish many of our goals and resolutions is because we create mental blocks called procrastination. The definition of procrastination is the avoidance of a task that needs to be accomplished. Procrastination stiffles and kills goals. When we procrastinate we tend to think we still have time to accomplish what needed to be accomplished yesterday. We tend to think we can WAIT(Work at it tomorrow), however, time waits for no one. Too often it’s the simplest goals that seem to take us a lifetime to accomplish but it doesn’t have to take that long.