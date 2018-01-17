Lose The Wait and Soar to Great

Let’s welcome guest contributor Chere Goode. She has some great information that can benefit us all. Follow her work @ChereMGoode
How many goals have you set that you have never accomplished? How many New Year Resolutions have you made that have fallen to the wayside? Often times the reason we never accomplish many of our goals and resolutions is because we create mental blocks called procrastination. The definition of procrastination is the avoidance of a task that needs to be accomplished. Procrastination stiffles and kills goals. When we procrastinate we tend to think we still have time to accomplish what needed to be accomplished yesterday. We tend to think we can WAIT(Work at it tomorrow), however, time waits for no one. Too often it’s the simplest goals that seem to take us a lifetime to accomplish but it doesn’t have to take that long.
Here are 6 essential steps to losing the WAIT and soaring to great:
- Set reasonable goals and attach a deadline to each goal. Deadlines creates a sense of urgency to get things done.
- Work towards reaching your goals daily. Small tasks lead to huge accomplishments. Keep chipping away it.
- Get an accountability partner to keep you focused and check your progress.
- Verbalize your goals. Post them on social media. The more people who know about your goals the more accountable you feel and the more likely you are to accomplish your goals.
- Re-evaluate your progress mid-way through your goal deadline. This will let you know if you need to push harder or if you right on track.
- Celebrate big and small accomplishments. Celebrating helps you keep your momentum and encourages you to set more goals and accomplish those goals effortlessly.
By implementing these 6 essential steps you are well on your way to replacing WAIT with Great!
Chere M. Goode RECHARGE Strategist Founder/CEO Total Harmony Enterprises TotalHarmonyEnterprises.com Social Media: @ChereMGoode
Chere M. GoodeThe RECHARGE Strategist Founder/CEO Total Harmony Enterprises

