Losing the Real to the Virtual

I lost two things last week. I blame myself. I was careless. We all forget where we have left this or that, from time to time. But what is interesting is that one item mattered much more than the other item. My feelings likely are increasingly typical. I cared less about the physical object than the digital file. Our era is marked by this transition into a shared imagination, to which we devote our waking hours.

The former was a little leather case for business cards, which could be replaced easily and almost immediately. I left it on the table at an awards luncheon in the rush to make it to an appointment. Business cards may be obsolete, but in some cultures the carrying case is still coveted. The latter was a photograph of a specific place at an exact time, and, once gone, it was gone forever and impossible to replicate. I deleted it from Lightroom and then emptied the trash to be neat and tidy, striving for efficiency. Many of us have become preoccupied with documenting what we perceive, constantly, whether we are enamored of the popular form, the “selfie.”

The card case had sentimental value. I had acquired it on a family trip in 2001. It was the one memento of a rare vacation. I probably had it on me every day since then. It had served its purpose well.

The image was one of a series of trees, lone trees silhouetted against a high desert background. They were shot on an early morning walk. Each was slightly different. I had edited them with care, cropping and adjusting — no filters. I always carry a camera, preferring a longer lens than any phone has available. I had posted the picture on social media already. It probably was just a square that went by in the blur of the feed for my friends and “followers.”

While I have relatively modest means, I can afford to buy another card case. When I searched online, I saw a dozen suitable choices. They are a commodity. The one I had was showing wear and tear anyway. It would not have lasted that much longer.

The photograph is a record. The experience was ephemeral, as experiences intrinsically are: looking at the organism framed by a vast landscape, a symbol of heartiness against the rock and the heat of the day and the cold of the night. I wished to save the sensation. Our memories are outsourced now. No matter how many additional exposures I took, and there are a dozen I did not bother to process, none captured this scene, the inspiration for my sentiments.

Of the articles you could misplace, a leather case containing your own business cards ought to require the least effort for a finder to return to an owner. As it turned out, later that night I saw one of the other guests from the lunch, at the same dinner I attended. He had the leather case, joking with me as we mingled during the cocktail reception that he wanted to give me a business card, in order to surprise me by pulling it out of his pocket. I was grateful he had taken the trouble.

Data is theoretically recoverable, and the bits constituting that photograph may be sitting there invisible. Probably that sector of the hard drive has yet to be overwritten. Objectively, however, it would be irrational to see a specialist for the project of locating the file. (I still have the low resolution “thumbnail” preview for what it is worth.)