With all the time and energy we have spent reacting to Trump's latest outrageous racist statements concerning “Shithole Countries,” we may be losing sight of an opportunity for a broader far more reaching and more challenging debate on race. While it may make most of us feel somewhat satisfied by condemning obvious horrific words and deeds, as a society, we should not lose sight of the need to also remind ourselves of the countless forms of bias that go unchallenged, and will therefore likely go unchanged. One only need to look at legislatures, board rooms, and academic Ivory Towers throughout this country to question how truly diverse, enlightened, and inclusive we have become. While few leaders in these places likely make public comments like those of the embarrassment that resides in the Oval Office, these institutions suffer or benefit, depending on one's perspective, from an at least as powerful, and I argue far more dangerous, form of bias and discrimination-- despite demographic changes in society and our so-called ethos of equality and opportunity, these institutions have a makeup and leadership that typically is only slightly different than similarly situated institutions during the 1960s and 70s. Cf: https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/9114768

So, my self- righteous liberal and Dem friends, especially at academic institutions like my own, Florida International University, how often do any of you fight and stand up for diversity? Generalized proclamations, announcements, or even the tepid condemnations (which tend to be so obvious and self-serving, they ultimately mean little) in the end are simply not enough. The perhaps more telling question concerning your convictions is whether your institutions and their leaders reflect our society, or even the communities they serve? Heck, I will even make it easier for you: when was the last time any of you, especially my non-minority brothers and sisters, even thought about diversity in the hallways or leadership offices of your institutions? Other than Historically Black Colleges, I suspect your institutions, like my own, are woefully lacking in terms of diversity. Thus I say, lip service and tokenism in the 21st Century is nothing short of shameful. Yet that shame is rarely if ever addressed, anywhere! All too often, it takes courageous academics of color willing to challenge dominant thinking and its resulting consequences. Sadly, these Cassandras inevitably eventually face the professional fallout resulting from bringing light to darkness. It of course also takes the acts of White allies, who must be commended, but to speaking frankly, tend not to face the same negative repercussions for their truth-telling. From my experience, Hispanic Serving Institutions, for instance, means just that--we serve, but we often woefully fail in terms of reflecting Hispanic diversity in our teaching and leadership ranks.

And dear well-intended souls, when was the last POC, LGBT, or other outsider you mentored, fought for, hired, or dared to consider leading you (I am of course excluding Norwegians)? In the end, I share, and perhaps even appreciate, your recent outrage at the despicable human being that is Trump, such rage is much better than being complicit. But such indignation means little when so many of your institutions and hallways are still largely homogeneous. It is past time we all look in the mirror.