Virginia Man Wins The Lottery By Playing Numbers From A Dream

A Virginia man followed his dreams and it led him right to a six-figure lottery jackpot.

Victor Amole dreamed about the numbers 3-10-17-26-32 and when he woke, he used them in four identical Cash 5 tickets.

“I’ve never had a dream like that before,” the computer programmer told the Virginia Lottery.

The numbers hit, making all four tickets winners of the $100,000 top prize and earning him $400,000 for the Jan. 13 drawing.

Amole plans to invest his winnings.