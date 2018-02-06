Virginia Man Wins The Lottery By Playing Numbers From A Dream

A Virginia man followed his dreams and it led him right to a six-figure lottery jackpot.
Victor Amole dreamed about the numbers 3-10-17-26-32 and when he woke, he used them in four identical Cash 5 tickets.
“I’ve never had a dream like that before,” the computer programmer told the Virginia Lottery.
The numbers hit, making all four tickets winners of the $100,000 top prize and earning him $400,000 for the Jan. 13 drawing.
Amole plans to invest his winnings.
According to the Virginia Lottery website, the odds of winning the Cash 5 game are 1 in 278,256.
