Lou Dobbs' Interview With Donald Trump Is Much Better With Porn Music

Lou Dobbs was trending on Twitter on Wednesday evening, but probably not for reasons the Fox Business host would like.
Dobbs had interviewed Donald Trump, but much of talk on social media wasn’t about anything the president said.
It was about Dobbs’ softball style, which included calling Trump “one of the most loved and respected” presidents in history.
“The Daily Show” added some ’70s-era porn music to the footage:
Here is some of the rest of the reaction:
