Lou Dobbs' Interview With Donald Trump Is Much Better With Porn Music

Lou Dobbs was trending on Twitter on Wednesday evening, but probably not for reasons the Fox Business host would like.

Dobbs had interviewed Donald Trump, but much of talk on social media wasn’t about anything the president said.

It was about Dobbs’ softball style, which included calling Trump “one of the most loved and respected” presidents in history.

“The Daily Show” added some ’70s-era porn music to the footage:

"Talk bigly to me, Lou." pic.twitter.com/kRw4aMg2p3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 26, 2017

Here is some of the rest of the reaction:

Find someone that looks at you like Lou Dobbs looks at Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/G59yUvqjMS — Paige Smith (@pmm526) October 26, 2017

Starting to think Lou Dobbs might be in the tank for Trump — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 25, 2017

"Lou Dobbs" Move over Mike Pence. There's another "Stepford Wife" in the room. — Shirl Herbert (@ShirlHerbert) October 26, 2017

Dobbs should try out for a position in the North Korea information ministry. That’s some serious sucking up worthy of a despot’s stooge. — Robb Pozarycki (@robbpoz) October 25, 2017

Lou Dobbs interviewing Donald Trump...😂 pic.twitter.com/BrqMx8DSqP — What is next? (@gredins) October 26, 2017

Trump: (ten minutes of garbled nonsense)



Dobbs: Right.



Trump: (swallows own tongue)



Dobbs: Right. https://t.co/whxpE39KVp — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 25, 2017

https://t.co/g8M31g5HH1

How is it possible that Lou can still breath with his head so far up Trump's ass — Renato Piscioneri (@rebarman20) October 26, 2017

Lou Dobbs sadly lost his mind somewhere between @CNN and the day @FoxNews gave him his lobotomy — Craig (@highspeed5534) October 26, 2017

Only way this could be more sycophantic is if Dobbs had Trump help him glue POTUS' face on paper valentine hearts for an hour on camera. ❤️ https://t.co/D0DAbrtvit — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 25, 2017

Lou Dobbs was once sane. Whatever happened to him? — Copeless (@JamesBevjames29) October 26, 2017

lou dobbs's final question for donald trump - omg - i can't believe this..

i can't believe he's gonna do it

"will you marry me"

omg — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) October 25, 2017