Old footage of Louis C.K. and Chris Rock exchanging N-word jokes was uncovered Saturday, spreading like wildfire across social media and triggering outrage.

The 2011 “Talking Funny” clip shows the two comedians sitting with Jerry Seinfeld and Ricky Gervais as C.K. says, “when a black guy gets rich, it’s countdown to when he’s poor again.”

“He’s the blackest white guy I fucking know,” Rock replies.

“You’re saying I’m a n****r?” C.K. asks.

“Yes, you are the n****rest fucking white man I have ever” met, Rock says, to the amusement of both C.K. and Gervais.

Seinfeld, who looks uneasy, interjects with “I wouldn’t use it anywhere,” appearing to refer to the derogatory term.

C.K. then boasts, “we say n****r on stage,” referring to himself and Rock.

After the video was posted online, it sparked a mix of shock and backlash on Twitter, where some users praised Seinfeld for not taking part in the slur tossing.

What was Chris Rock thinking? — deray (@deray) December 22, 2018

I'm sorry. Chris Rock did what? — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) December 22, 2018

I know black folks who are completely comfortable with white people saying the n-word in their presence. Have had to tell a few white folks that I’m not that black person. Still it says something the only person who was uncomfortable was Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/8wrGGufBUS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 23, 2018

shoutout to Jerry Seinfeld tho — Dad (@fivefifths) December 22, 2018