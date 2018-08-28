Female Comedians Are Not Interested In Louis C.K.'s Redemption Attempt

Actor and comedian Louis C.K. on Sunday night performed a surprise comedy set in New York, his first on-stage appearance after admitting last fall to sexually harassing five women, whose stories were detailed in a New York Times story.

His apparent attempt at a comeback, in which he did not mention the sexual misconduct incidents, sparked outrage and criticism. Many female comedians argued on Tuesday that giving Louis C.K. a renewed platform comes at the expense of women who are still underrepresented in comedy.

They also pointed out the need to give more attention to survivors of sexual harassment and assault — many of whom are never afforded any prospects for a career comeback and are instead forced out of their industries.

louis ck getting a standing ovation for dropping in to a comedy club less than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct tells you all you need to know about how society applauds powerful men for doing less than the minimum of decency — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 28, 2018

Yeah-no mention of his material. “But he decided to just rip the Band-Aid off.” Bc he was the one wounded I presume? https://t.co/ujMMIQ4ont — PonyGirl Kashian (@jackiekashian) August 28, 2018

I hear this a lot re: #MeToo: "But what about forgiveness?" I believe in forgiveness...when joined w/restitution. It's not enuf for offenders to "think about what they did." Louis CK & Matt Lauer etc... shd use their voices & $ to support & promote women & change the system — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 28, 2018

Several others criticized comedian Michael Ian Black for posting that people like Louis C.K. should “be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives.”

Responding to Black, comedian Jen Kirkman wrote that Louis C.K. — who, in his apology last fall, said that he would “step back and take a long time to listen” — should talk about those supposed reflections. She also noted that the onus is often on women to start these conversations.

What I wish he'd done is talk about what he claimed he was going to listen about less than a year ago. And we didn't have enough space as a culture for women to try to get people to listen about mythologizing men - instead we had Chappelle call women "weak" on a Netflix special. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 28, 2018

I feel this is a whole other topic that isn't about redemption but a topic I tried to bring up when he went away which is - women were chastised for calling him out and for hiding it. (I did both) Has culture spent enough time thinking about how women are still on clean up duty? — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 28, 2018

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, comedian Kathy Griffin said C.K.’s return to the stage was the result of the “white boys club” and called it “fucking pathetic.”

“Louis just went on a long vacation and didn’t do anything to show that he has reformed/changed,” Griffin wrote. “He’s a multi-millionaire who finally got some sleep after working nonstop for years.”

A) You know how many talented women and POC comics are knocking on doors trying to get some time in front of audiences or powerful people in this business? And Louis just gets to glide back in on his own terms? Gosh, does it payoff to be in the boys club..the white boys club https://t.co/hewlglA2a7 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2018

Representatives for Louis C.K. did not immediately return a request for comment. HuffPost also reached out to several of the women who spoke out against Louis C.K. in the initial New York Times story published in November that detailed years of sexual misconduct. None of them immediately responded to a request for comment.

One of them, comedian Rebecca Corry, wrote in May that whether he makes a “comeback” is not the point.