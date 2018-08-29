Women At Louis C.K.'s Impromptu Comedy Set Call It 'Uncomfortable,' 'So Disgusting'

Vulture reported that Louis C.K.’s material that night “included a joke about the phrase ‘clean as a whistle,’” which led to one about rape whistles not being clean.

“When he said ‘rape whistle’ people were laughing, and I was just sitting there like oh my fuck. This is so uncomfortable and so disgusting. Everyone around me was laughing. That was just depressing,” one woman told the publication.

The other woman, identified only as S.B., said the Comedy Cellar audience was “mostly white, with lots of couples.”

The other woman said the impromptu set really upset her. “It was an all-male set to begin with. Then, it’s sort of exacerbated by [C.K.’s] presence,” she said. “If someone had heckled him, I think they would’ve been heckled out. It felt like there were a lot of aggressive men in the audience and very quiet women. It’s the kind of vibe that doesn’t allow for a dissenting voice. You’re just expected to be a good audience member. You’re considered a bad sport if you speak out.”