Louis C.K. Mocked Asian And Black Men In That Standup Rant, Too

As Louis C.K.’s sexually explicit standup rant continues to make the rounds across the internet after being leaked Sunday, people of color are pointing out the racist jokes he made about black and Asian men.

The disgraced comedian, whose Dec. 16 set at the Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island, New York, surfaced on YouTube, was heard mocking survivors of the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre.

Many people of color on social media pointed out that the comedian also took jabs at Asian and black men, making several tired jokes about their genitals.

“My life is over. I don’t give a shit. You can, you can be offended, it’s OK. You can get mad at me. Anyway. So why do black guys have big dicks? Let’s talk about that for a minute.”

He goes on to talk about just that, adding in his own take on natural selection.

Then he launched into a tirade that drew on emasculating stereotypes about Asian men’s penises ― and their math skills.

Needless to say, people were not pleased with the comedian’s further perpetuation of racial and sexual stereotypes.

louis ck's new inspiration is 13yo edgelords pic.twitter.com/VqyIKlK59N — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) December 31, 2018

Louis CK: "Why do Asians have small dicks? Because they're all women." This after he goes on about giant black dicks. Cheap ass comedy.



Supposedly this is a shocking turn towards racism. CK's shat on Asian people regularly throughout his entire career. — Five Alive (@Mont_Jiang) December 31, 2018

Ok Louis CK’s Asian man jokes puts him at Amy Schumer levels of unfunny (she also made similar, tired jokes). Forget social commentary, this is just sad. https://t.co/bNoAkltXds — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 31, 2018