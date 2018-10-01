Louis C.K. Performs At Comedy Cellar Again, Appears To Have Learned Nothing

Signage at the club and emails received by the two individuals HuffPost spoke to indicate that Dworman followed through. On Louis C.K.’s cropping up yet again, Dworman simply said that he stands by the opinions he expressed in an interview he did with The Hollywood Reporter last month.

Richards said that Louis C.K. seemed “very nervous at first” and that his jokes included quips about “his kids, his physical health, a story of watching a professional ice skater dying during an act” and “a surreal and wacky bit about a freaky Friday scenario.”

The other audience member said one of the jokes about his 9-year-old daughter “made people uncomfortable.”

“There were a few jokes that I thought made people uncomfortable mainly because of the context,” the person said.

“One was a joke about taking his 9 year old daughter to Old Navy and seeing that they have boyfriend shirts for 9 year old girls, and then graphically describing, ‘Oh, is my 9 year old supposed to be f-ing her boyfriend all night and taking his shirt?’ and another was about how much he liked ‘his doctor touching him.’ He had a Freudian slip, saying ‘I love it when my father touches me’ (instead of doctor).”

That audience member said that despite the laughter and applause Louis C.K. received, others there said the set made them feel “some discomfort because of his past and how some of his jokes kind of [came close to] the line.”

“I talked to a few women sitting near me afterwards, and they described a similar sense of tenuous discomfort, like, ‘Is it OK to laugh at this?’ especially some of the edgier jokes.”

To that, we have to say we’re still not sure.