Louis C.K. made a surprise return to the stage on Sunday night, nearly 10 months after admitting to sexual misconduct against a number of female comedians.

The comic performed unannounced at New York’s Comedy Cellar, a club he was known to frequent in the past, and did a 15-minute set, The New York Times reported. He did not address the scandal which prompted him to “step back” from his career last November.

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material, almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act,” club owner Noam Dworman told the newspaper.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Can the comic make a comeback after years of sexual misconduct?

Louis C.K. built a reputation in the industry for his live comedy, which led to the critically acclaimed “Louie,” an FX show that earned him two Emmy Awards. However, rumors of unwanted sexual advances, including masturbating in front of women, surrounded the comic for years. Last November, he publicly confessed after The Times published the accounts of five women.

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me,” he wrote, “And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Louis C.K. was dumped by FX, and “I Love You, Daddy” ― a film he had finished, but not yet released ― was shelved.

Despite the scandal, the Times reported this week that Louis C.K. received an ovation when took the stage.

Dworman said he was surprised Louis C.K. returned so quickly.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen as soon as it did,” Dworman told the Times. “I had thought that the first time he’d go on would be in a more controlled environment. But he decided to just rip the Band-Aid off.”

Not everyone was thrilled about the comic’s reemergence, with one audience member calling the club the next day to complain. Others expressed their discontent on social media:

No, Comedy Cellar owner, he’s not “ripping a band aid off,” he’s testing to see where on the Weinstein spectrum he’s allowed to fall pic.twitter.com/JkPZO78IYm — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) August 28, 2018

I can’t wait for the Louis CK/TJ Miller coheadlining “We’re only as sorry as you’ll ask us to be to get our jobs back” tour. — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) August 28, 2018

Multiple women Louis CK pulled his dick out in front of lost opportunities to pursue their careers because this guy and his enablers wanted to keep them quiet https://t.co/1muHlsXr9T — dan solomon (@dansolomon) August 28, 2018

So Louis CK, TJ Miller, and Chris Hardwick walk into a comedy club... — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 28, 2018