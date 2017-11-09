The distribution company that picked up Louis C.K.’s “I Love You, Daddy” in September after its Toronto International Film Festival premiere says it is reviewing its plan to release the film after a damaging New York Times report.

In a piece published Thursday, five women told the Times stories of sexual misconduct by the comedian, including instances in which he masturbated in front of them.

The Orchard, which spent $5 million for rights to the film, canceled its Thursday night premiere in light of the report.

“There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation,” a spokesperson for the distributor told HuffPost.

“I Love You, Daddy” was originally scheduled to debut Nov. 17. A surprise project, it features Louis C.K. and a number of A-list talent such as John Malkovich, Chloë Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt and others.

The film has already raised eyebrows among those who’d heard rumors about the comedian’s misbehavior, which have trailed him for years, for a plot that centers around sexual abuse. A dark comedy shot on black-and-white film, it centers on a filmmaker played by Louis C.K. who tries to prevent his 17-year-old daughter, played by Moretz, from getting involved with a man decades her senior. The comedian has been open about drawing inspiration from Woody Allen, another Hollywood figure who has faced sexual abuse allegations.