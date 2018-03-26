Louis Vuitton Hires Kanye West Consultant Virgil Abloh As Menswear Designer

Fashion house Louis Vuitton has hired Virgil Abloh as their next artistic director of menswear.

The first-generation Ghanaian-American has been the longtime creative director for Kanye West and is also the founder of the Milan-based fashion label “Off-White.”

.@VirgilAbloh joins #LouisVuitton



Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Virgil Abloh as its new Men’s Artistic Director. His first show will take place in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. pic.twitter.com/4aEOH7T9J8 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) March 26, 2018

Abloh’s affiliation with West was not his only foray into the music industry. The Illinois native has previously been a DJ and music producer.

In addition to his varied background, his appointment at Vuitton makes him one of only a few black designers to help helm a major French fashion house. Abloh, 37, joins the ranks of Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain, and Ozwald Boateng, Givenchy’s menswear designer from 2003-2007.

Vuitton’s previous artistic director of menswear was Kim Jones, who left the brand in January. Jones has since become the menswear designer at Christian Dior.

Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Of his new role, Abloh told Business of Fashion that he was “elated.”

He added: “This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

The news sent waves through Twitter, with many of Abloh’s friends and fans sharing their excitement:

Virgil Abloh went from designing album covers for Kanye to making the shoe of the year with Nike to now being the creative director at Louis Vuitton. Power. — Steez Lo Green (@___Prime) March 26, 2018

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton is like Barack Obama for the United States

🐐🐐 — nicholas (@ONS_OH) March 26, 2018

Congratulations Virgil! Super well deserved nothing can stop u 💫🙌🏻 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 26, 2018

Today you have changed history.

The first to ever do it.

Young black man in the biggest fashion house in the world.

This is a win not only for you,

But the culture as a whole.

Everyone that has gotten to be part of the process and everything before.

We are all proud of you. pic.twitter.com/9SYGAVin5m — luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) March 26, 2018

Abloh is a nominee for the Council of Fashion Designers of America award in the Menswear Designer of the Year category for “Off-White,” which he will continue to run despite his new appointment. He will also continue working with West.

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Mar 22, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Abloh’s first collection for Louis Vuitton will be shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.

Of what he hopes to achieve for the brand, Abloh told Business of Fashion that he wants to “define new codes.”