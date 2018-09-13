Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon made her New York Fashion Week debut on Tuesday in an outfit that would make the Little Mermaid blush.

The 21-year-old walked in the Gypsy Sport spring 2019 show wearing a revealing seashell-and-body-chain bra, shredded low-rise jeans and a feathery green headpiece that looked like big leaves or strands of seaweed. On the runway, the ensemble was paired with some tiny sunglasses and clunky white sneakers.

Jonathan Grassi for SIPA USA / PA Images Lourdes Leon striking a pose in her Gypsy Sport look.

According to Vogue, Leon was laser focused as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk. The outlet also reported that appearing in the show was all Leon’s idea: She reached out to the label’s designer, Rio Uribe, and asked if she could be in the show.

Jonathan Grassi for SIPA USA / PA Images

While the show may have been a first for Leon, it wasn’t her first foray into fashion. Last year she appeared in an ad campaign for Stella McCartney’s Pop perfume, and more recently she modeled for the Converse x MadeMe campaign. This summer, she also appeared in a Vogue Germany spread shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango.