Love For Usama Canon

Sidi Usama Taleef's classes instilled in me this constant desire and thirst to learn more about myself, life, and how to express my being as fully as I can through the science of Ihsan: Sufism. His classes taught me the true notion of Freedom and how it shouldn't be used as a virtue but as a human good that enables virtue to be practiced, because if we don't have people who study and transform themselves though learning (Reading, studying and applying both in real life), then freedom becomes a vice. He taught me how to be inclusive, engaging and culturally open-minded and creative. He taught me that oppressors can never be our teachers or leaders, even if they are Muslims, because the prophet commanded us to have sympathy. He taught me that the ego is like a thief who lives in your house, and the only way to get rid of it is through serving.

My heart is deeply broken the moment I learned that he was diagnosed with ALS, but I will try not to grief; as Rumi once said: “Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.”

Instead, I decided to reflect with grace and joy on all the richness that sat down in my notebook from sidi Usama’s insights, thoughts and wisdom throughout the Taleef Collective classes. Honored to share some of my notes from Taleef’s Cyber Souhba/gathering with sidi Usama.

“We've taken death and the process of it, and distanced ourselves from the reality of it.”

“Privilege is a mug. You are so entrenched in your privilege that you can't see other people suffering.”

“Imagine getting to a place where praise and criticism is the same to you.”

“Don't praise anyone unless you know praising them will increase them in good.”

“The person who I love most is someone who gives me insight to my faults.”

"A wise person never grows publicly." Interview with Usama Canon on Being Muslim for 19 years.

“We don't worship God for the sake of "feeling something". We worship God, for God.”

“When you're afraid of people, you run from them. But when you're afraid from God, you run to God.”

“Your whole life is an interlude between what your ancestors put into you and how your descendants depend on you.”

“If you see someone who's struggling, don't tell them how bad they are, tell them how beautiful they are.”

“The best action is that which is most consistent even if it's little.”

“If you love the right people, it will take you to places you could have never have gotten by your actions.”

“Make sure you always have time to bug in or have time for "Khalwa.”

“Everything other than Allah/God is vain.”

"The words are incidental and the hearts are instrumental."

“Ask anyone who was involved in building anything meaningful. They'll tell you that it takes time and thick skin.”

“Language controls your thinking, and thinking controls your behavior.”

"The greatest threat to religion in any society is not persecution; it's apathy born of irrelevance"

“Even when I'm trying to stop injustice and speak truth to power, I have to do so with love and compassion.”

“We don't even know how to talk to one another. With friends like that, who needs enemies.”

“It's dangerous to make people feel excluded. If the youth are not initiated into the village, they will burn it down just to feel its warmth.”

“Soul food diet in Ramadan: Hunger, Silence, Seclusion and Sleeplessness.”

“For the price of 1 missile, a school full of hungry children could eat lunch every day for 5 years.”

“The Quran is not an ornament for your bookshelf, it is a roadmap to your eternity.”

“Make yourself known to God in times of affluence & he will know you in times of hardship.”

“f you leave what you want for what God's want, God will be for you however you want.”

“Your place is where Allah/God (SWT) put you.”

“Supplication is the weapon of the believer.”

“keep it raw and real. Privilege is real, fame is lame.”

“The heart of the Quran in the heart of the believer in the heart of the night is the remedy for the heart.”

"every time you commit a sin a portion of your intellect goes away with it."

“Everyday is an opportunity to polish our "mirrors.”

“Stay away from The Blame Game”

“Imam Faheem Shuaib said: “A man is one who gives more than he takes and produces more than he consumes.”

“There is a difference between remorse/want to do better & feeling horrible about yourself.”

“Never pray against people, always pray for people.”

“The relationship with Allah is an individual relationship between you and Allah.”

“Oh God, make my inward better than my outward and make my outward virtuous.”

“May Allah renew the faith and the knowledge in our hearts.”

“Honor and value the men and women who made you.”