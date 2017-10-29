"Love Galore"

Something about the sound of Sza’s voice and rain falling against the window pane is so soothing on a Sunday evening. Especially at a time when millennial romantic relationships are either thriving or failing, left and right. She has always had a unique voice but to hear her drop the simplest lyrics like; “Why you bother me, when you know you don’t want me?” resonates considerably with me and I’m sure many other women. However, I analyzed a little deeper and thought to myself, he’s bothering me because I am allowing it.

Now, we don’t have much time to get into “he”, so we’ll chalk that up to semantics but in the grand scheme of things, I am certain we all have a he or a she who is bothering us, without bothering to make their intentions clear.

By now, I’m sure your brain is churning and thinking of that one person who won’t/wouldn’t commit to you and has given excuse after excuse as a reason. He/she is the one that finds their way in your texts almost every day with a mundane “wyd” or “hey big head” message. Don’t front - at least once, you’ve had that person who had you looking forward to a weekend or two only to leave you stood up, looking and feeling stupid.

Maybe twice.

Well sis (or bro), let me be the first person to tell you: it’s time to stop accepting that weak, passive behavior.

Honestly, I came to that realization one too many times myself, even recently. The revelation and confirmation came to me by way of a social media post by Spelman Professor @jaelthegreat . And even more confirmation came through some honest words from a friend that hit me like a ton of bricks.

You see, it’s about understanding your value and never settling for anything less than your worth. It’s about realizing people show you intentionally who they are every time, and it’s up to you to intentionally decide the role you will play in the story. Stop romanticizing people and falling in love with the potential of what they could be without realizing who they really are.

And it’s all really simple, yet we continue to complicate our hearts with fantasies and desires we manifest in our minds, clouding the truth. And if you’re anything like me, it’s about telling yourself countless times “I’m the ish, can’t nobody touch me!”, because sometimes a little pep talk can go a long way.