'Love & Hip Hop' Star Amara La Negra Shuts Down Trolls Saying She's In Blackface

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Amara La Negra is both black and Latina, a concept many online trolls can’t quite seem to grasp.

The Miami-born Dominican singer first addressed social media comments that she is donning blackface during a live interview with The Shade Room on Monday. When host Angelica Nwandu asked Amara her thoughts on what some people are saying, the proud Afro-Latina said it was really important for her to “educate and inform people about Afro-Latinos” while on the reality show.

But it seems the issue didn’t end there. On Thursday, the singer once again addressed accusations that she wears blackface by posting an adorable throwback video of herself participating in a beauty pageant when she was a child.

A post shared by A M A R A "LA NEGRA" (@amaralanegraaln) on Jan 4, 2018 at 5:53am PST

“Well Yea I guess I was Born in a ‘Black Face Body!,’” Amara wrote in the Instagram caption for the video. “Its funny that I even have to go through this and show you baby pictures or videos to prove to blogs and people on social media that my skin color is not airbrushed or spray tanned nor do I take melanin shots to be black!”

However, there has been at least one incident of someone imitating the singer in blackface. In 2016, former Dominican beauty queen Geisha Montes de Oca took the stage on the variety show “Aquí Se Habla Español” wearing blackface, an Afro wig and padding to make her butt look bigger.

Amara reposted an image of Montes de Oca on Instagram with the question: “What did you all think?”

The “Love & Hip Hop” star has also had to face people questioning her Afro-Latino identity before. In the first episode of the series, which debuted on Monday, the singer goes head-to-head with music producer Young Hollywood about her image.

In the scene, the Latino producer tells her she should be “a little bit more Beyoncé, a little less Macy Gray,” adding that an Afro isn’t elegant. He also calls her “Nutella Queen,” questions what it means to be Afro-Latina and says the music industry wants a cookie-cutter star.